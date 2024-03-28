There is, for example, the grand history both clubs share, the outstanding rugby performed almost every weekend, and the fact they have easily exceeded the 100-point mark with three games to spare.

But such efforts will bring no tangible reward for one of these outfits come the season’s end, as the fourth-tier’s rules stipulate only one club may be promoted to National League One when the term’s dance is done.

For fans who attended last weekend’s clash between the two sides at Clifton Lane, which finished 32-26 in the Titans’ favour to bring the hosts within two points of league leaders Leeds, this restriction may come across as a matter of apparent injustice. Yet Tykes head coach Mike Aspinall believes there is no use in making any complaints, even if the region as a whole presently lacks club representation in the code’s higher echelons.

Aiming high: Rotherham Titans beat Leeds Tykes at the weekend, but which Yorkshire club will win the ultimate prize of promotion to National League One? (Picture: Kerrie Beddows/Rotherham Advertiser)

“I never whinge about the rules of the game,” he told The Yorkshire Post. “It’s just not where I spend any focus.

“I think it’s a real shame for Yorkshire that we are seemingly struggling to put a National League One team in that division and do well.

“Obviously for us as a county above that right now it’s just Doncaster Knights by themselves, so I think that’s a massive shame.

“For me coming back into rugby after quite a long time, I guess it’s a bit disappointing that we haven’t really progressed as a county.

“But there’s a lot of infrastructure that needs to go in to perform in a progressive professional sport.”

The West Yorkshire side’s loss against Rotherham was their first of the season, meaning both teams have only one defeat each so far this term – with the Titans coming out worst in last November’s 26-20 reverse fixture at The Sycamores.

Given the competitiveness of this year’s promotion race – as well as the fantastic efforts of other outfits such as Sheffield and Wharfedale – it is hoped in many quarters that rugby union in the area may have turned a corner after numerous disappointments in recent years.

Within a decade, both Rotherham and Leeds – who in 2005 lifted the Powergen Cup at Twickenham – have suffered rapid falls from the Championship, despite previously being play-off regulars.

When asked to comment on the prospect of a change in fortunes, Aspinall remained coy.

“I think it could be a turning point, but whether it is or not is unfortunately down to a huge amount of external factors,” the former Harrogate boss added.

“By that I mean external from my remit which I have to focus on, and that is solely to improve the product of Leeds Tykes.

“I hope in turn that the product is a huge amount better from last year’s relegation. It’s for the powers that be to latch onto the performances and drive (improvement) off the field. I won’t be the one doing that, but there is an opportunity for it.”

Down the M1, there is also resignation to the fact only one outfit will join next season’s National League One lineup. Second-placed Rotherham, on a formidable 108 points to Leeds’ 110, presently look likeliest to miss out on this term’s chance to enter the third tier – mostly due to the fine margin that Saturday’s visitors came away from their defeat with two bonus points. In comparison, Esher and Ding Crusaders lead the fourth tier’s East and West variations, respectively, without having yet reached 100 points.

Titans captain Zak Poole nevertheless insists the rule’s presence is for the best.