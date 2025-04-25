Rotherham Titans boss reveals pride as Harrogate and Hull scrap for survival

Harvey Biljon has declared himself “immensely proud” of Rotherham Titans efforts this season as the Clifton Laners look to end a successful first season back at national level on a high.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having overtaken Leeds Tykes to win National Two North last season, Titans used the momentum from that to mount a sustained promotion challenge again in National One, despite a big turnover of players last summer and the fact none of the other teams promoted from regional rugby managed anything more than a survival battle.

Rotherham ultimately came up short, but can still finish second if they win or draw at third-placed Rosslyn Park today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of rugby Biljon said: “I’m immensely proud of the players and the players’ support team for the effort they’ve put in this season.

Rotherham Titans beat promoted Richmond Rugby at Clifton Lane last time out.

“We’ve been wonderfully supported by fans that have been at all our home games with so many travelling away. To consider the journey we’ve been on the last 12 to 16 months, going from National Two North to promotion, to creating excitement of being promotion contenders again, is a fantastic effort by everyone at the club.”

Victory over a Richmond team that pipped then to promotion last time out, just summed up the sense of pride for Biljon.

“The fact you can turn the second last week of the season and beat the champions just shows how far we’ve come as a squad,” he said of the win in front of their own fans. “It just cements that the squad deserves all the plaudits they receive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this year’s National Two North title race being decided in Leeds’ favour earlier this month, attention in the Yorkshire-heavy fourth tier turns to the bottom in today’s season finale, with two White Rose clubs in danger of going down.

Harrogate currently occupy the bottom spot and sole relegation place but can climb out of trouble if they claim a five-point bonus-point win over fourth-bottom Billingham without allowing the Durham side a bonus point for finishing within seven or scoring four tries.

If Harrogate win and only take four points then they need either second-bottom Preston Grasshoppers to lose at Chester, or third-bottom Hull to lose a Yorkshire derby at Otley, with neither of those teams claiming a bonus.

Harrogate’s Martyn Wood said: "We just have to win. That’s the bottom line. If we don’t manage that then everything else is irrelevant.