Rotherham Titans braced for ball-up-the-jumper test against National One-leading Rams
Having pipped Leeds Tykes to the National Two North post last season, Rotherham have taken that momentum and run with it, winning eight of their first 10 games in National One to sit third in the table.
Next up at Clifton Lane is the table-topping Rams, an ambitious Berkshire outfit who are understood to have applied to be part of next year’s Championship, per the Rugby Football Union’s recent tender process.
For Harvey Biljon, Rotherham’s experienced director of rugby, the game offers a barometer of where his team is at.
“We spoke about this last week straight after the game against Sedgley Park Tigers, in the huddle,” he began, “who would have thought Rotherham Titans straight after promotion would be up there in third place and playing against Rams with Rams knowing this is an important game for them?
“What a great challenge for us, what an opportunity to gauge where we’re at. We know Rams are a team that has made their intentions clear, wanting to play in Tier Two.
“They believe they are ready for it so we should probably say we’re challenging ourselves against a team that’s capable of playing in the division above. We’ve got the benefit of playing the game at Clifton Lane, but everything steps up around the general game understanding, set-piece - so it’ll be great to see how our players step up to the challenge.”
If it is ball-up-the-jumper weather and a forwards battle ensues, Biljon expects his Titans to show their versatility.
“Looking at the weather I don’t think it’s going to be conducive to running rugby, I think the rain’s coming and it’s definitely going to be soft,” he admitted.
“You’ve got to be able to adapt to the conditions and change. On the whole I think everyone just wants to play on a firm pitch with good conditions rather than having to add different challenges, but those challenges are there for both teams.
“Rams are a pretty balanced team. Their attack wants to scrum more, there’s no doubt about that, they’ve got a decent kick strategy to exit out of their halves, and their backs definitely like to push passes and play, and you can see that from the way they’ve gone about their business all season.”