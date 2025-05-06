Rotherham Titans captain Zak Poole explains reasons for move to Sheffield RUFC
At the age of 27, their captain of the last six years and instrumental figure in back-to-back title challenges, Zak Poole, is moving on.
The back-row forward is stepping down a division to join another upwardly-mobile club in Sheffield RUFC.
It is his own decision, and one Poole has not taken lightly.
“It’s just one of those things that it feels like my time is up,” Poole told The Yorkshire Post.
“I felt I’d taken Rotherham as far as I could personally and I left on good terms, no bad blood, and I wish them the best of luck.”
Stepping down a league raises the question of ambition, but for part-time players juggling work and family, there are a lot of things to consider when making these decisions.
“I’ve gone as high as I would want to go right now,” said Poole, after a year playing in a nationalised league.
“I’m ambitious and I’m driven, but I’m also realistic. I’ve got a good job, which wouldn’t mean I could train as much as I would have to if I was at that next level.
“In an ideal world, if you could write your own story, we’d have gone the distance this year and got promoted and I’d have left on the back of that.
“Having a child also changes your outlook and mindset.
“As much as Rotherham have been great and didn’t put pressure on me, I put pressure on myself, and with Sheffield I’m not going to be in London every other weekend.”
Poole leaves believing his old club can challenge for promotion again next season under Harvey Biljon.
“The lads gave their absolute all and I don’t think people realised some of the injuries we’ve had, people playing out of position,” said Poole of a third-place finish coming on the back of winning promotion from National Two North last season.
“Because we’ve done so well, the injury list seems to have gone unnoticed.
“If Rotherham are going to push on, and I think they will get to the next level, I just needed to go at the right time.
“There were 160 games during my time at the club and I’ve played in 156 of them, and on the bench just three times. I’ve definitely given my all for Rotherham.”
So now to his new team, Sheffield RUFC, where he will reunite with former Titans head coach Anthony Posa who has led the Abbeydale club to third and second-place finishes in the fourth tier in the last two years.
“It’s an exciting time to join them and hopefully I can help them go one better,” he said. “Hopefully I can be that missing piece and win that promotion for them.
“It’ll be exciting to be a part of that and maybe play a different role where I’m just a player, and go out and play my game.”