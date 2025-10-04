Rotherham Titans centre Travis Gordon braced for rugby's harsh winter

NOTHING he encountered during his playing days in his native South Africa could prepare Travis Gordon for what he experienced in a first season in England’s National One.

“Running out on a frozen pitch was a first for me, snow was a first for me,” laughs the Rotherham Titans centre.

“Back home in South Africa, a winter's day can be 10 degrees! Here, it’s wet and it’s boggy. It becomes more a game of attrition because you can’t throw the ball around when the wind is gusting.

“But I’m a better player for that first season, understanding how to play in the wet, the bad weather.”

Travis Gordon carries the ball for Rotherham Titans in the win over Bishop Stortford at the weekend (Picture: Kerrie Beddows).

While it is all said with tongue firmly in cheek, Gordon does now appreciate a little better just how the conditions can affect a rugby match in the northern hemisphere.

Right now, Rotherham are making hay while the sun shines and the pitches are hard, winning their first four matches to start the third-tier season, Gordon and his team-mates averaging a shade over 50 points per game.

On Saturday, they travel to second-bottom Leicester Lions, but sooner or later the bigger challenges – like welcoming fellow undefeated side Rosslyn Park next Saturday - will come.

“It’s a very competitive league National One,” says Gordon, 26, who played Currie Cup back home before taking the plunge with rugby in England, working in the Titans’ commercial and foundation departments when he’s not pulling on the shirt.

Happier when the sun's shining, Travis Gordon scores a try for Rotherham Titans against Richmond Rugby last season (Picture: Kerrie Beddows)

“One week you’re playing against academy players from Premiership sides, the next it’s uni students, then the following week it’s someone who’s played 150 times in the Premiership. Even teams at the bottom of the ladder, if you don’t turn up on the day they can roll you over.

“It’s a 24-game season of tough games. I’ve loved the standard, it’s challenging, you’ve got to adapt to all conditions.”

And like his director of rugby, compatriot Harvey Biljon, he is very a much about what’s right in front of him, rather than setting lofty ambitions down the line.

“That’s not just coach-driven, it’s player-driven as well,” he says. “Tuesday we focus on Tuesday’s training, then we focus on Thursday, then we focus on the game.

“If we focus on our processes then the goal at the end of the season will look after itself.

“It’s important for everyone to be on the same page.”