Rotherham Titans chief Harvey Biljon expects National One title race to go to the wire

In a tight promotion race where there appears little margin for error, it is easy to draw doom-mongering conclusions when a team suffers defeat.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Harvey Biljon would point you in the direction of the many positives his Rotherham Titans team gained from a 23-20 defeat at Plymouth Albion last Saturday, a loss that he believes did no significant damage to their National One title aspirations.

“From a team performance and resilience stand-point, it was very good,” he offered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had lots of challenges and for the team to come away with a losing bonus point was invaluable considering the amount of pressure we were under, how much we absorbed in that first 25 minutes.

Rotherham Titans in action in their last home game againsy Birmingham Moseley.

“When you play a top end game with 14 men for 50 minutes you’re always going to be under pressure.

“So the attitude of our players, when we were the only team trying to win the game at the end, was testament to them.

“In this league it could easily have been a 46-21 game, but we stayed in the fight and that’s a great reflection of how far we’ve come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham still may have some way to go. For despite that defeat, they only trail leaders Richmond by five points (one bonus-point win) with five games to play. Crucially, Richmond still have to come to Clifton Lane on Saturday, April 12, for the penultimate game of the season.

Five wins from their last five games mighty be enough to secure Rotherham Titans a second successive promotion.

“These last five weeks, all those teams play each other,” said Biljon, who after his side host mid-table Sedgley Park today, still have fifth-placed Rams, sixth-placed Blackheath and third-placed Rosslyn Park to come.

“All of those teams will lose one or two games and all of those teams will be in the hunt. Just like last season it will go right down to the last game. I can categorically tell you we will train on a Tuesday every week, train on a Thursday every week and on Saturday we will be focused on Saturday and nothing else.”

Win promotion or just miss out, Biljon is adamant this has been a season of huge progress for the Titans.

“We’re exceeding expectation,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad