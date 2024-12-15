Rotherham Titans denied but title rivals Sheffield RUFC and Leeds Tykes win again

Heading for victory in the final few seconds, Rotherham Titans conceded a last-minute try to National One leaders Richmond and fell to a 31-29 loss in Surrey on Saturday.

Victory could’ve taken the Yorkshire side to the top of the table, but instead they are now third after conceding a late penalty and allowing Richmond to run in an 80th-minute try and preserve their unbeaten start to the season.

Two early tries put the hosts ahead 14-0 with just 13 minutes on the clock, but Rotherham hit back with right winger Aidan Shortall’s 15th-minute try being converted by centre Lloyd Hayes.

Centre James Cooke added another try for the Titans seven minutes later, but the conversion was missed and after Richmond added a third try they were 19-12 ahead.

On the scoresheet: Charlie Venables, right, playing for Leeds Tykes against Sheffield RUFC earlier this season, crossed in Leeds’ win over Harrogate at the weekend. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Cooke’s second try was converted by Hayes to level the scores at 19-19, but the half-time score was 26-19 with Richmond scoring their fourth just before the break.

A penalty from Hayes and the conversion following wing forward John Okafor’s 60th minute try put Rotherham ahead 29-26, before the late try broke Yorkshire hearts and left them with a still creditable two bonus points.

It continues to be tight at the top of the National Two North table, with Sheffield and Leeds Tykes level on 60 points alongside Cheshire rivals Lymm.

Leeds Tykes maintained their push for the title with a 47-22 victory over rivals Harrogate.

Left-winger Eliah Chitiyo ran in a hat-trick for the Tykes, while other tries came from full-back Charlie Venables, right winger Ewan Evans, centre Ben Dixon and hooker Adam Brown. James Watts and Kit Keith shared kicking duties with three conversions each.

Harrogate took a bonus point from the loss with their four tries coming from winger Amrit Sharma (2), hooker Steve Maycock and wing forward Martin Dodds.

Just like their rivals Leeds, Sheffield – who moved to the top of table last week with victory over Lymm and remain their on points difference - ran in seven tries on their way to a 43-31 victory at Chester.

Centre William Smith ran in twice for Sheffield, with others coming from full-back George Castledine, left winger Christian Hooper, hooker Rhodri Campbell, prop Jake Hicklin and second row and former Leeds player Ryan Burrows.

After falling behind to their rivals, Sheffield Tigers hit back in the second half to overcome the challenge of Billingham 32-12.

Tigers took five valuable points from their four-try victory to ease their relegation worries, with those tries coming from winger James Norman, hooker William Archer, No 8 Tom Calladine and sub Louis Townsend.

Stand-off Mark Ireland kicked three of the conversions as well as two penalties.

One point behind at half-time, Otley turned it round to win by one point, overcoming visitors Hull Ionians 36-35.

A hat-trick from scrum-half Sam Connor as well as two tries from left winger Sam Taylor helped them take the win, while for Ionians right winger Will Yates scored four tries and full-back Tom Winch one.

Wharfedale continue to fall away after starting the season with three straight wins as they lost for a sixth time this season, beaten 31-30 by Fylde.

Winger Rian Hamilton scored twice while others for the Yorkshire side came from second row Elliot Stockton and full-back Harry Bullough.

Elsewhere Hull lost out 38-17 at Tynedale, with right-winger Mike Adlard scoring twice and No 8 Adam Brankley once.

In Regional One North East second-placed York were 32-16 winners over Blaydon, closing the gap leaders Scunthorpe who lost at home against Huddersfield.

Sandal were 37-30 winners over Driffield and are now third, while elsewhere Heath won 42-10 at Percy Park.

Bradford Salem suffered a 27-22 loss at Wetherby in Regional Two North East, and are now just three points ahead of second-placed Rochdale.

In other matches Malton and Norton fought hard for a 26-24 win at local rivals Scarborough, and Moortown scored a narrow 23-22 at Rochdale.

Northampton overcame the loss of injured captain George Furbank to post a statement 30-21 Investec Champions Cup win against the Bulls in Pretoria.

England international full-back Furbank went off 10 minutes before half-time after suffering an issue with his right arm following a tackle by Bulls skipper Elrigh Louw.