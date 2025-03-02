ROTHERHAM TITANS’ promotion push continued with a narrow 28-27 National One victory over Birmingham Moseley at Clifton Lane.

Still holding second place, the Titans dropped a bonus point with only three tries being scored, but are still hot on the heels of leaders Richmond who are just three points ahead.

With six games to go before the end of the season, the two sides have similar programmes ahead with the Titans playing five of the top six teams and Richmond playing four.

But the April 12 clash between the two teams could well prove decisive.

Rotherham hit the ground running against Birmingham Moseley with No 8 Callum Bustin scoring after just four minutes and centre Lloyd Hayes converting.

Eight minutes later left winger Calum Barrett raced in and the Titans were 12-0 ahead.

The visitors kicked a penalty shortly after, but Bustin’s second try and Hayes’ conversion left Rotherham 19-3 ahead.

However, Birmingham scored their first try on 26 minutes and, although Hayes added a penalty for the Titans, two more tries followed either side of half time for Birmingham Moseley who were suddenly 24-22 ahead.

Another Hayes penalty put Rotherham back in from, only for the visitors to do similar and retake the lead.

However, the Titans fans breathed a sigh of relief when, following a 58th minute penalty from Hayes, they held on to their one point lead for the remaining 15 minutes.

Leeds Tykes continued their title ambitions in National Two North with a seven-try 45-10 win over hosts Preston Grasshoppers.

Hooker Adam Brown got their account open with an early try, and scrum-half Kit Keith scored and converted his own try shortly after for a 14-3 lead.

Brown’s second try was also converted early in the second half, and winger Ewan Evans’ try put the Tykes 26-3 ahead.

Preston scored their only try shortly after, but it was all Leeds after that with further tries from centre Thomas Williams, winger Henry MacNab and wing forward Jack Smith.

Four tries from left winger Christian Hooper helped second-placed Sheffield to a 52-17 victory over Billingham to maintain their promotion push.

Other tries for the hosts came from full-back George Castledine, centre Lewis Taylor, scrum-half Elliot Fisher and sub Matty Drennan.

Hull Ionians full-back Cameron Burnhill scored two tries to help his side to a 24-12 victory over Wharfedale.

Scrum-half Sam Pocklington also touched down and Lewis Minikin kicked three conversions and a penalty for the hosts.

Wharfedale had the better of the second half with tries from sub Ben Blackwell and full-back Harry Bullough, but it wasn’t enough to challenge Ionians.

Sheffield Tigers were 34-18 winners in their home clash with Harrogate.

Right wing James Norman ran in for two tries, while Tigers’ others came from centre Ben Manderfield and hooker William Archer, while Will Baker kicked all four conversions as well as two penalties.

Harrogate’s tries came from hooker Charlie Head and winger Amrit Sharma, while Rory MacNab kicked a conversion and two penalties.

Otley came away from Chester with a 40-24 victory having scored five tries.

Hooker Ryan Gibson bagged two, while others came from Rhys Green, Josh Sarsfield and a penalty try.

Hull lost out 50-24 at former leaders Lymm.

Winger Peter Hudson-Kowalewicz, hooker Mike Jobling and sub Joe Barratt scored their tries, while Fynlay Hobson kicked all three conversions and a penalty.

Second-placed Huddersfield closed the gap to leaders Scunthorpe with a 24-21 victory at Heath in Regional One North East.

Scunthorpe lost at home to Selby 27-24, leaving Huddersfield to come within three points of the top of the table.