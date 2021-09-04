Rotherham Titans v Wharfedale: Matt Challinor looking forward to new campaign and second chance at Titans

Matt Challinor playing for Doncaster Knights last season.

The veteran lock lines up back at Clifton Lane as they begin the National Two North campaign at home to Wharfedale today.

Challinor, 37, left in 2010 to join Doncaster Knights where he enjoyed a stellar career helping their South Yorkshire rivals get within touching distance of Premiership rugby.

Having now reverted to semi-professional rugby, he admitted: “I am really looking forward to it.

“I enjoyed my time here before and obviously I know quite a few of the lads in our team who played at Donny and at other places before that.

“Everyone is just chomping at the bit to get going.

“I’ve been quite fortunate that I’ve been able to play for Donny last season but there’s a lot of the lads here that haven’t played for 18 months and more. They are really looking forward to it.”

With the pandemic, it is, in fact, 546 days since Rotherham’s last league game so you can understand that excitement.

Moreover, it is a Yorkshire derby to behold, too, with Wharfedale making a first league visit to Clifton Lane since 1989 when they narrowly lost 21-18.

Challinor added: “Wharfedale are a tough team. I’ve played them probably four or five times in my career and I think I’ve only ever won once.

“It will be a good one to start with for us. We’ve not hidden the fact we are looking to get this club re-established and win promotion. On paper, we fancy our chances. We have been really disappointed with our pre-season games but in the long run that will probably be a good thing for us. It’s made us realise we will have to be at our best to beat teams in this league.”

Challinor’s long-term Doncaster team-mate Colin Quigley is at tighthead while lock Matt Smith and centre duo Lloyd Hayes and Mat Clark are also former Castle Park colleagues.