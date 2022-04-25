RU round-up: Hull beat local rivals Hull Ionians to secure league title

England's Marlie Packer in action during the TikTok Women's Six Nations match at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium. Picture: PA.

They were trailing to their arch rivals with the clock ticking down before full-back Reece Dean raced over to score a try which sparked celebrations into the night.

It had been a close match-up worthy of a title clincher, and the result was in doubt throughout.

Centre Duell Trueman got Hull off the mark after four minutes and Simon Humberstone added the conversion, but Ionians hit back with hooker Ben Stephenson burrowing over after 10 minutes.

Ionians took the lead on 19 minutes with a penalty try after Hull had offended at a catch and drive, but they retook the lead on the half hour with hooker Ali Thompson’s catch and drive try being converted by Humberstone as the home side went 14-12 ahead.

And they were 19-12 ahead following winger Mike Adlard’s try, collecting a chip ahead by Reece Dean just before the break.

Humberstone converted his own try on 41 minutes to put Hull 26-12 ahead, but Ionians weren’t about to roll over and two tries from centre Lewis Minikin on 48 and 62 minutes, plus one conversion, brought them right back into the battle at 26-24.

Prop Josh Thundercliffe touched down with five minutes left to put Ionians into the lead for the first time, but Reece Dean’s late try saw Hull take the win.

Trailing throughout the first half, second-placed Rotherham Titans hit back to win 41-22 at Sheffield Tigers.

Hooker Louis Townsend had given Tigers an early lead before scrum-half Sam Boxhall levelled for Rotherham eight minutes later.

The home side took a 17-5 lead with Townsend bagging his second try on 18 minutes and centre Jamie Broadley adding a converted try on 23 minutes – but the Titans stepped up a gear from then on.

Wing forward Kieran Curran scored tries on 36 and 39 minutes to narrow the gap to 17-15 at half-time, and replacement Harry Newborn pulled Rotherham into the lead with a try on 42 minutes.

Centre Richard Hayes and winger Connor Field scored tries on 44 and 53 minutes which Hayes converted as Rotherham went 36-17 in front, and sub George Tucker’s 58th-minute try made it 41-17 to the visitors.

Replacement Simeon Meek pulled back a 65th minute try, but by then Tigers were too far behind to challenge their rivals.

Wharfedale ran in eight tries and were 56-18 winners from their trip to Harrogate.

Full-back Harry Bullough scored first for Wharfedale, and Rory MacNab’s penalty for Harrogate made it 5-3 with 20 minutes gone.

But the visitors took control with winger Rian Hamilton and forward Josh Burridge scoring tries to go 17-3 ahead.

Replacement Tom Steene kicked a penalty for Harrogate on the half hour, but Wharfedale continued to dominate with stand-off Jack Blakeney-Edwards kicking two penalties before tries from centre Beau Verity and second row Elliot Stockton put them 35-6 ahead shortly after half time.

No 8 Tim Heaton had his 53rd-minute try converted by Steene for Harrogate, but further Wharfedale tries came from wing forward Ryan Carlson, centre Ben Blackwell and winger Oli Cicognini, with Verity’s conversions leaving them 56-13 ahead.

Steene scored a late consolation try for the home side.

Prop Sam Mann scored Huddersfield’s only try of the match as they lost out 35-7 to Sedgley Park.

Leeds Tykes gave their chances of avoiding relegation from National One a boost as they defeated Darlington Mowden Park 30-15 on Friday night.

Otley secured the North Premier title with a 41-10 victory at York on Saturday.

Elsewhere Ilkley were crowned North One East champions following a 104-0 drubbing of strugglers Consett.

Andre Esterhuizen completed a trademark Harlequins fightback as Gallagher Premiership leaders Leicester were edged 26-20 at Twickenham Stoop.

Freddie Burns had nudged Leicester 20-18 ahead with six minutes to go having relieved George Ford of the kicking duties, but Quins’ response was immediate as Esterhuizen showed his strength to finish in the right corner.

Wasps secured an eighth successive home victory in all competitions with a 41-12 win over Worcester Warriors.

Northampton stayed on course for the play-offs after staging a remarkable second-half fightback to beat Bath 36-31.

Tries from Alex Mitchell and Tommy Freeman, plus a 76th-minute penalty try, hauled them level before substitute hooker Mike Haywood touched down in the final act of a gripping game.

Exeter’s bitter rivalry with Saracens endured another traumatic twist as their play-off ambitions were dealt a potentially mortal blow by a 38-22 defeat at StoneX Stadium.

England reclaimed top spot in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations after a 69-0 win over Ireland.

A record crowd of 15,836 at Leicester’s Mattioli Woods Welford Road were treated to 11 tries as depleted Ireland were overwhelmed.

England, who gave Emily Scarratt a guard of honour as she took to the field for her 100th cap, scored the opening try inside two minutes by driving Lark Davies over.

Sarah Bern found a gap to break Ireland’s resistance for the second after 16 minutes, before Marlie Packer, pictured, scored at the start of the second-half.

Scarratt landed her first conversion and kicked her second after Davies bundled her way through again.

Ireland were opened up again when Lydia Thompson finished off a flowing England move.

Poppy Cleall came off the bench to power through for try number six and another rolling maul sent Hannah Botterman over.