Rugby, Boxing, MMA and Jiu-Jitsu have one thing in common - ringworm and skin infections. One local company is changing that

Two contact sports athletes based in Yorkshire are leading a quiet revolution in hygiene. As founders of Full Guard, they’re tackling one of the most overlooked threats in grappling and contact sports: skin infections. With a powerful combination of education, awareness, and their clinically backed hygiene spray, they’re equipping athletes and gym owners with the tools needed to identify, prevent, and stop the spread of infections that can bench athletes—or worse, become life-threatening.

CSH is already making waves through partnerships with leading facilities, including Aspinall BJJ—the home gym of UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall—as well as a growing network of top-tier athletes, coaches, and practitioners.

These collaborations are helping to spread a simple but vital message: hygiene is performance.

Whether you're a beginner or a world-class competitor, knowing when not to train, how to spot infections early, and how to protect yourself and your training partners should be part of every athlete’s toolkit.

Owners of Combat Sports Hygiene LTDplaceholder image
Owners of Combat Sports Hygiene LTD

Our mission goes beyond products—we're building a global movement to make sport more accessible, safer, and cleaner for everyone, because no one should be put off playing the sport they love by an infection that could’ve been prevented.

