Rugby union round-up: Rotherham denied victory by controversial conversion decision

A late try looked to have been converted by the Yorkshire side who celebrated a narrow win on their trip to Herefordshire, with the touch judges both raising their flags to signal a successful kick.

But the home side appealed and the referee – who had the final call – decided the conversion attempt from in front of the posts had gone underneath the crossbar and was not successful.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The draw means the Titans are now 10 points behind leaders Hull with a game in hand, with the title race looking likely to be decided on March 5 when Rotherham travel to their rivals’ ground hoping for a repeat of the win they secured against the East Yorkshire side at Clifton Lane back in October.

The home side drew first blood with scrum-half Owen Randell winning a foot race after a kick-through to score, but the conversion was missed in windy conditions.

That’s how it stood at the half-time break, but Rotherham suffered a set-back with a red card for Harry Dunne shortly beforehand for foul play.

However, the Titans came out positive for the second half, and it took them 25 minutes to level things with second row Matt Challinor being driven over for a try. But again, the conversion was missed by Minogue.

Luctonians retook the lead with centre Ben Owen scoring after finding space out wide with five minutes left.

But with less than a minute left to play wing forward Zak Poole dived over for a second Rotherham try in front of the posts.

However, hopes of snatching a late win were scuppered by the conversion controversy.

Elsewhere, Hull Ionians were 15-3 winners over Wharfedale at Brantingham Park.

The visitors to a snowy and windy East Yorkshire took an early lead with stand-off Tom Davidson kicking a penalty after seven minutes and then narrowly missing a second shortly after.

But their lead didn’t last long, with outside centre Lewis Minikin converting his own try after 25 minutes. With left winger Nathan Hill racing in four minutes later, Ionians led 12-3 at half time.

Two more missed penalties from Davidson left Wharfedale frustrated by the windy conditions, with the only score of the second half being a penalty from Minikin in the final minute.

Harrogate were on the receiving end of a 74-17 drubbing at Stourbridge, who maintained their outside hopes of promotion with a big 12-try win.

Stand-off Rory McNab kicked a penalty from 35 yards out early in the game for the Yorkshire side, but it was their only points of the half which ended 31-3.

Harrogate winger Will Yates touched down for Harrogate after a good inside pass from centre Jordan Cummins, and McNab added the conversion.

But it was never going to be enough to challenge their hosts who by this point had added three more tries.

Prop Jacob Percival was credited with the try as Harrogate mauled their way over following a lineout win and McNab converted his late try, but Stourbridge were already well on their way to a 74-17 victory.

Storm Eunice caused many postponements with winds, waterlogging and snow liberally covering the country.

Leeds Tykes’ National One clash with Cinderford was postponed, as were the National Two (North) matches Hull v Huddersfield and Sheffield Tigers v Tynedale.

Leaders Otley ran in 12 tries on their way to an emphatic 72-0 win over hosts Kirkby Lonsdale in the North Premier league.