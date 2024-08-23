Rugby women's world cup in York

It’s one year until the Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off – this time, hosted in England. Already, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

York Community Stadium is proud to be hosting many of the games but with demand for tickets set to be high, fans are encouraged to register now via the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 website to enter the presale, which runs from 24 September until 8 October, 2024.

The tenth edition of the pinnacle tournament will host the world's top sixteen teams, with ten having already secured qualification. With six places remaining, it will be all to play for in WXV 2024 in September, with the top six ranked, non-qualified teams at the end of the tournament heading to Women’s RWC 2025.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

To whet fans’ appetites, an inspirational promotional film, ‘This Energy Never Stops’, has just been released on the Rugby World Cup website as rugby stars urge the fans to bring their own ‘unstoppable energy’ to the competition next year.

World-Class Tournament in York

The film features stars who are set to shine brightly at England 2025, including Red Roses full-back and Team GB sevens player Ellie Kildunne, France captain Manaé Feleu, South African captain Babalwa Latsha and Black Ferns full-back Renee Holmes.

This comes on the heels of women’s rugby taking centre stage in Paris this summer. More than 260,000 fans packed out the Stade de France for three days of women’s sevens competition, projecting the sport to an unprecedented global audience.

The York Community Stadium is run by charitable social enterprise GLL under the ‘Better’ brand. Promoting health and fitness and bringing sport to local communities is an important part of the organisation’s ethos.

