Rugby women's world cup in York
York Community Stadium is proud to be hosting many of the games but with demand for tickets set to be high, fans are encouraged to register now via the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 website to enter the presale, which runs from 24 September until 8 October, 2024.
The tenth edition of the pinnacle tournament will host the world's top sixteen teams, with ten having already secured qualification. With six places remaining, it will be all to play for in WXV 2024 in September, with the top six ranked, non-qualified teams at the end of the tournament heading to Women’s RWC 2025.
To whet fans’ appetites, an inspirational promotional film, ‘This Energy Never Stops’, has just been released on the Rugby World Cup website as rugby stars urge the fans to bring their own ‘unstoppable energy’ to the competition next year.
The film features stars who are set to shine brightly at England 2025, including Red Roses full-back and Team GB sevens player Ellie Kildunne, France captain Manaé Feleu, South African captain Babalwa Latsha and Black Ferns full-back Renee Holmes.
This comes on the heels of women’s rugby taking centre stage in Paris this summer. More than 260,000 fans packed out the Stade de France for three days of women’s sevens competition, projecting the sport to an unprecedented global audience.
The York Community Stadium is run by charitable social enterprise GLL under the ‘Better’ brand. Promoting health and fitness and bringing sport to local communities is an important part of the organisation’s ethos.
Paul Bickle, GLL’s Partnership Manager in the region, comments, "Once again, the York Community Stadium will play host to some accelerating sport that will put the city on the international map. The diversification of the stadium and the positive energy from the stakeholders has enabled this competition to occur, as well as using other sporting venues as host training-venues."
