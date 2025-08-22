ENGLAND kick off their World Cup campaign in Sunderland on Friday night against Ilona Maher and the United States.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Roses team are white-hot favourites to lift the trophy on Saturday, September 27, at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

They have not lost for more than 1,000 days, the last team to beat them being New Zealand in the 2022 World Cup final in Auckland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three of the four Yorkshirewomen set to play a prominent role in England’s bid to win the World Cup, were involved in that heartbreaking final at Eden Park and have revenge on their minds.

LEADIONG BY EXAMPLE: Scarborough-born England captain Zoe Aldcroft scores a try during the Women's Six Nations earlier this year - she hopes to inspire her team to a World Cup triumph on home soil. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Let’s take a look at them as they say in their own words what representing England in a World Cup means to them…

Zoe Aldcroft

Age: 28; Captain. Position: Second row or back row. Born: Scarborough. Yorkshire journey: Scarborough, Malton and Norton, West Park Leeds. Highlights: World Cup finalist in 2022 and world player of the year in 2021

“We’ve got to earn the right to contest the final, that is very clear amongst us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READY FOR ACTION: England's Ellie Kildunne (left) during a training session at Durham City RFC earlier this week. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

“We’re excited about the opportunity. We’ll let everyone else get excited and we’ll just continue to work really, really hard.

“What happened three years ago in New Zealand was devastating. The build-up was absolutely massive and then to lose was something none of us had in our minds would happen, so it made it hard to accept for quite a while.

“It’s given us that extra motivation for a home World Cup.

“My way of captaining is leading by example. I think when I do speak I really mean what I’m saying and I like to think about what I am saying, but also bringing everyone else around me up.

PRIMED: England's Morwenna Talling during a training session. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

“I want to make sure everyone feels they can be themselves, that they can thrive in whatever they are doing, it’s also great to be supported by a leadership team that has so many different strengths and we can really drive this team on to something special.”

Ellie Kildunne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age: 25. Position: Full-back. Born: Keighley. Yorkshire journey: Keighley, West Park Leeds. Highlights: World Cup finalist in 2022 and world player of the year in 2024.

“Outside this pub, there are Chloe Kelly shirts being sold on the street.

TARGET: England's Tatyana Heard (right) is determined to avoid World Cup Final defeat three years ago. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

“That’s what the Euros have done for the Lionesses and the opportunity we’ve got with this World Cup is to have Kildunne shirts being sold on the side of the street; for young girls and boys to have posters of Emily Scarratt and Meg Jones on their walls and not just Jonny Wilkinson.

“I’m inspired by the Lionesses and what they’ve done for women’s football and I hope for nothing less (for women’s rugby) than what they’ve been able to achieve so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t go anywhere without someone talking about the Women’s World Cup or the Red Roses. We’re going to have to get used to it because it’s not going to slow down any time soon.

“It will add that target on to my back; I see it as pressure but I don’t think pressure is a bad thing,” she said.

“I see pressure as as privilege and I definitely think it’s a good thing. I use the pressure to challenge myself to exceed people’s expectations and to rewrite what people may think I can do and take it to the next level.

“I’m feeling strong and confident – the most confident I’ve ever felt, so I’m ready and raring to go.”

Morwenna Talling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age: 22. Position: Second row. Born: York. Yorkshire journey: Malton and Norton, West Park Leeds. Highlights: World Cup squad member in 2022

“100 per cent women’s rugby is on the rise and 2025 will be a massive occasion.

“Even though it was on the other side of the world we sold out Eden Park for the final which was amazing.

“Just being able to do that at Twickenham would be insane.

“Going to the last World Cup and featuring just once made me really hungry. I got one game over there so coming back I’m raring to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, just pulling on that shirt at a home World Cup will be something special.”

Tatyana Heard

Age: 30. Position: Centre. Born: Pisa, Italy (raised Kirkbymoorside). Yorkshire journey: Malton and Norton. Highlights: World Cup finalist in 2022

“I’m so excited for a home World Cup! I think looking back to 2022, we saw what the Lionesses did and it’s amazing that it’s still a solid memory in my mind even after three years.

“It’s something I want to go out and achieve. We want to be there, pushing those boundaries, just like they did and inspiring everyone around the nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to be physical, I want to bring my power game into every game for England so that’s what I’m trying to do.