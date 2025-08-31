Rugby World Cup: York fans treated to pick of the bunch in two thrilling games

The Community Stadium in York and the Yorkshire rugby fraternity have witnessed two of the best games of the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

Raucous, healthy crowds enjoyed two tense battles that began with a draw between the United States and Australia that leaves qualification for the knockout stages poised to go to the wire for those two nations.

Then on Sunday, South Africa celebrated reaching the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals for the first time after stunning Italy 29-24 in Pool D. The scores were level in York with six minutes remaining when Sinazo Mcatshulwa powered her way over for what proved to be the winning try.

They led 17-12 at half-time with Aseza Hele, Nadine Roos and Ayanda Malinga scoring tries, while Italy – visitors to York for a Six Nations game against Italy back in March - kept in touch through Vittoria Minuzzi and Vittoria Vecchini.

South Africa fans enjoy the atmosphere during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool D match between Italy and South Africa at York Community Stadium (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Italians drew level through Francesca Sgorbini, and after Sizophila Solontsi scored the Springboks’ fourth try Sara Seye went over to make it 24-24.

Italy ended a thrilling match on the attack but South Africa held out for a famous win.

Freda Tafuna scored a hat-trick of tries as United States came back from a 14-5 half-time deficit to lead 31-26 going into the final eight minutes, but Eva Karpani burst over to the delight of the Australia fans in the Yorkshire crowd, and despite the conversion being missed, it ended honours even.

Ireland’s bumpy passage through the World Cup group stage continued as they came through another test of character to overcome Spain 43-27 at Franklin’s Gardens.

Nadine Roos of South Africa dives to score her team's second try during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool D match between Italy and South Africa at York Community Stadium (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

For the second successive weekend they were forced to dig deep to subdue underdog opponents positioned outside the top 10 in the global rankings, with Spain matching the determination and ability shown by Japan.

Twice they had to face down periods of Spanish resurgence with Las Leonas impressive on both sides of the ball, only for costly lapses in concentration to ensure an upset was out of reach.

Scotland booked their spot in the quarter-finals after battling to a 29-15 win over resilient Fiji in Salford.

Another early try from Francesca McGhie and a brace from Rhona Lloyd helped Scotland establish a 17-5 half-time lead but Manuqalo Komaitai’s score after the restart left this Pool B clash in the balance. However, McGhie’s fifth try of the tournament and Emma Orr’s excellent solo effort – earning Scotland a bonus point – helped Bryan Easson’s side claim a hard-fought victory which guarantees a top-two spot.

Fiji scored a late consolation through Karalaini Naisewa but their group stage exit was confirmed, with Wales also eliminated after being brushed aside 42-0 by heavily-fancied Canada at Salford Community Stadium.