Lucinda Russell believes Mighty Thunder can win her a second Grand National

Mighty Thunder and Tom Scudamore after a thrilling win in the Coral Scottish National.

LUCINDA Russell feels that Scottish National winner Mighty Thunder has all the tools to perform in this year’s Randox Grand National.

The nine-year-old has been allocated a weight of 10st 4lbs for the Aintree contest and would need 12 horses to come out of the race as it stands in order to get a run.

That seems likely and Russell, who won the National with One For Arthur in 2017, feels Mighty Thunder has a live chance of repeating the feat.

“It would be great if he actually went round in the Grand National with 10st 4lbs and he’s in great form,” said Russell whose novice chaser Ahoy Senor is one of the country’s top prospects.

“Although he hasn’t actually got much racecourse form since the autumn, we’re hoping to get to Aintree in the best possible position.

“We definitely learned that he’s going to stay the distance at Ayr, we were actually hoping to go the Becher Chase to try the fences, but he can’t go on soft or heavy ground so we didn’t run that day.

“We did go to the Welsh National but it was similar ground there and he struggled but Derek (Fox) has ridden him and said he definitely had the feel of a horse who will go well around the Aintree fences. Provided it’s not heavy ground on the day, I think he’s got a great chance.”

Mighty Thunder’s owners are local to Russell’s yard in Kinross and she explained that the horse’s victory at Ayr last April under her partner Peter Scudamore’s son Tom had provided them with plenty of joy in a tough period during the pandemic.

She said: “It was amazing last season, the owners (Allson Sparkle Ltd) run a drinks company and I think the horse kept them going through Covid.