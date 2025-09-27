Ryder Cup legend Colin Montgomerie is coming home to Yorkshire in 2026

Ryder Cup legend and general golfing royalty, Colin Montgomerie, is coming home next summer.

The 2010 Ryder Cup-winning captain, who was raised in Ilkley, will be the guest host of the seventh annual Yorkshire Invitational at Ilkley Golf Club on September 16-17, 2026.

In the past the event has been hosted by Ian Woosnam and Rich Beam, with this year’s host for the two-day festival of golf earlier this month being another local golfer in Mark James. For former European Tour golfer - Simon Hurd who heads up tournament-promoter SGH Events - Montgomerie is someone he has coveted for a long time.