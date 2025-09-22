Ryder Cup: Matt Fitzpatrick on the key intervention by European captain Luke Donald

Matt Fitzpatrick has revealed how an intervention from Luke Donald helped the Yorkshireman secure his place on the European team for this week’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

The 31-year-old former US Open winner had endured a tough time around the turn of the year, parting with long-time caddie Billy Foster and struggling to contend at tournaments.

He was so disillusioned with his form that he admitted earlier in the summer he wasn’t even thinking about the Ryder Cup.

Once he improved his approach work into greens and started producing more positive results - like a fourth-place finish at the Open - he could think about earning a wild card.

Matt Fitzpatrick of England during the recent BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth where he finished fifth (Picture: Kate McShane/Getty Images)

And it was a conversation with captain Donald that changed his schedule - and earned him a wild card onto a Ryder Cup team for a fourth time.

“I kind of registered with the idea that I was going to play the British Masters and Switzerland around April time,” said Fitzpatrick of the last two ranking events in August, “when I wasn't playing well and thought I might need to make a big push to try and get the Ryder Cup.

“I had a conversation with Luke, and said ‘Listen, I know I've been playing well but I'm thinking that I need to manage my schedule here from an energy standpoint. I might miss British Masters and play Switzerland. It just gives me an extra week of kind of rest’.

“But he asked me to commit to the British Masters. That was important to him. And it was the right thing to do because I had two really good weeks.”

The European Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black, sit for the official team photo ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 15, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York: From left, back row Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Rasmus Hojgaard (Bottom L-R) Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, team captain Luke Donald, Tommy Fleetwood, and Viktor Hovland of Team Europe . (Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick goes into the Ryder Cup having finished sixth, fifth and fifth in his last three tournaments, and in the top-10 in five of the last seven stretching back to the Scottish Open.

On the element of his game that saw him transform his form over the summer, Fitzpatrick added: “I think I was actually driving the ball quite well at the start of the year but wasn't capitalising on that. I wasn't hitting my irons close enough, and then you miss it in the wrong spot, it makes the short game much harder.

“You don't get up-and-down, you miss a 6-foot putt rather than you make a 6-foot putt, and you're behind the 8-ball on a Thursday morning straightaway.

“I think that what’s happened now is I've been able to drive it similar, if not a little worse, if I'm honest.

“But my irons have been completely different. I've given myself a lot more chances and the more chances you give yourself, the more chance of making them you get.

“I think that I'm a good, solid putter, and historically my stats have showed that. So I think by giving myself those opportunities, I’ve managed to give myself a chance of making more birdies and finishing higher up the leaderboard.