Ryder Cup: Shane Lowry's jig, Rory McIlroy's leadership, Matt Fitzpatrick's stare and Keegan Bradley's lame course

The American fans were still pouring off the property, many of them taking their vile chants with them, and the champagne corks of the Europeans had barely started popping when talk turned to the next edition of the Ryder Cup.

Living in the moment is not a sentiment sport allows too often, no matter the magnitude of the occasion. And what a moment. Shane Lowry’s explosion of pride, delight and relief as he lost control of his limbs and his senses in a jubilant jig across the 18th green at Bethpage Black will be the enduring image of a Ryder Cup fraught with emotions.

From European highs of total dominance for two days, to that feeling in the pit of your stomach on Sunday evening that they were throwing it all away.

From Rory McIlroy crying tears of joy, Scottie Scheffler tears of hurt, to the fist pump and stare from Sheffield’s own Matt Fitzpatrick as he drained a 30-footer to deny Bryson DeChambeau a hole as he fought his way back from five down.

Time to celebrate: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry of Team Europe celebrate after winning the Ryder Cup outright, beating the United States 15-13 (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Fitzpatrick may have lost the lead in a crescendo of DeChambeau fist-pumps and hollers but what a half point it was, inching Europe closer to that magical 14-point target Lowry would eventually take them to.

“It was obviously disappointing, but it’s still half a point, that's important,” said Fitzpatrick. Not half, old son. For every half counted, Tyrell Hatton’s over Colin Morikawa and Bob MacIntyre’s over Sam Burns that added to the sole European win on the final day, achieved by Ludvig Aberg against Patrick Cantlay in the only match devoid of drama.

“It’s been one of the hardest days I’ve probably ever experienced on a golf course,” sighed Hatton, echoing the sentiments of each of his European team-mates. “The US lads put up an incredible fight.”

Rory McIlroy looked a shadow of the imperious leader he had been on Friday and Saturday, brow-beaten by the abuse he received, which extended to his wife outside the ropes who had a beer can thrown at her.

Sheffield's Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates after winning the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Europe’s talisman is always someone who is looking forward. Four years ago at Whistling Straits after the United States had dished out a 19-9 humbling, he was in tears and vowed to be stronger for his team in Rome two years later.

After delivering on that pledge, he said he wanted to go and do what was becoming increasingly impossible: win on enemy territory. Despite everything that was thrown at them, off the course for three days and on it once Keegan Bradley’s men finally woke up, Europe withstood it all.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” said captain Luke Donald, “how they have come together, how they are playing for history, how they are playing for the people that came before them, and now there will be talk for generations to come about them.”

So what of the future? The next Ryder Cup marks the 100-year anniversary. The clamour has already begun for Donald - only the second captain after Tony Jacklin to win at home and away - to do ‘two more years’. “My answer is I’m going to enjoy tonight,” said the 47-year-old.

Shane Lowry celebrates a putt on the 18th green to retain the Ryder Cup for Team Europe (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

America will need a new captain and a new strategy - again; firstly, how to get the best out of their very best. Where Europe’s leaders in McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and John Rahm rose, Scheffler, DeChambeau and a large chunk of Americans who emerged from the tunnel draped in the stars and stripes, shrunk. Bradley was a fist-pumping captain but his pairings were devoid of tactical or statistical foresight.

Outside the ropes, McIlroy led the calls for the Ryder Cup to get back to being a standard-bearer for a healthy rivalry. The players seemed to understand, the handshake line they assembled an encouraging antidote to the ugly scenes elsewhere.

And the course needs to be better. Bethpage Black is one of the hardest courses on the US Open rota, but Bradley set it up like a run-of-the-mill PGA Tour target-fest, rendering most holes driver, wedge and a putting contest.

More risk-reward par-4s and par-5s for Adare Manor, please.