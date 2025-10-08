Ryder Cup star revels in home comforts as Yorkshire duo bid to secure PGA Tour passage

John Rahm is hoping to take inspiration from his fellow Ryder Cup winner when playing in more favourable conditions on home soil this week.

Seven days after helping Europe win the Ryder Cup at a hostile Bethpage Black in New York, Bob MacIntyre headed back to Scotland to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

Now, Rahm is seeking to benefit from the support of the home crowd when he begins his quest for a fourth Open de Espana title in Madrid today.

“I would say after watching Bob MacIntyre win in Scotland playing at home is a huge positive,” said the Spaniard, a LIV tour player who is making a rare start on the DP World Tour.

Perfect finish: Harrogate's John Parry finished third at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to continue his strong season (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)

“From going to having the crowd against us to having everybody cheer for me is going to be very special. Massive difference, massive juxtaposition but beautiful in a different way.

“Being part of a Ryder Cup is something so unique, so special, especially winning away. It's an incredible feeling. But then coming to Spain, an event that matters so much to me, hoping to win for the fourth time. That’s hard to put it into words.”

There are eight Yorkshiremen in the field, two of whom could be heading to America next season.

The top 10 players on the DP World Tour not already exempt earn playing privileges on the PGA Tour. Harrogate’s John Parry is currently in possession of one of those golden tickets, his third place at the Alfred Dunhill solidifying eighth place on the Race to Dubai rankings with five events remaining.

Northallerton’s Dan Brown is just outside in 17th but only Justin Rose and Patrick Reed - who have PGA Tour and LIV exemptions already - stand between him and getting inside the top 10 to receive a pass to America.

Joe Dean (65th), Sam Bairstow (73rd) and Ben Schmidt (74th) are trying to get into the top 70 to make the first play-off event in Abu Dhabi next month, while Dan Bradbury (93rd) has another year left of exemptions for winning in France last October.