Sa'eed Nelson becomes latest Sheffield Sharks acquisition
Sheffield Sharks have made their third new signing of the close season.
The Sharks have acquired 24-year-old point guard Sa’eed Nelson of New Jersey.
Nelson, who has experience of playing in Germany, said: “The Sharks and the BBL seems like a place where my game will translate well. I like to get up and down in transition, find my teammates and play at a high tempo.
"I feel like myself and Coach Lyons are on the same page and I’m looking forward to getting out there with my team- mates.”