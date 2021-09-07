Safe Voyage unlikely to make journey to Ireland admits John Quinn

Safe Voyage and Jason Hart in winning action for Malton trainer John Quinn.

John Quinn’s stable stalwart bagged his third Group-race victory on Irish Champions Weekend last season, before going on to finish a close third in the Prix de la Foret and then run at the Breeders’ Cup.

The eight-year-old opened his account for the current campaign in a Listed event at Chester in July, since when he has finished last in Goodwood’s Lennox Stakes and fifth in the City of York Stakes.

Safe Voyage has the option of returning to Ireland this weekend, but the prospect of fast ground means he is a doubtful runner there on Saturday

“The ground is very quick over there, so I don’t think Safe Voyage will be going,” said Quinn.