Sam Dickinson and Alex Yee made to wait as Paris Olympic triathlon is postponed

Tuesday morning’s men’s triathlon was postponed for more than 24 hours in an embarrassing episode for the Paris Olympic organisers which had knock-on effects for athletes like York’s Sam Dickinson.

The men’s triathlon was postponed from 8am on Tuesday to 10.45am on Wednesday because of concerns over water quality in the River Seine.

Swimming training for the triathletes was cancelled on Sunday and Monday and the decision was taken to move the men’s race to after the women’s race which is scheduled to take place at 8am.

A statement from World Triathlon said Friday remains a contingency day if one or both of the races are unable to go ahead.

A view of the proposed start for the Triathlon events, Pont Alexandre III, on the fourth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France.

“Tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held,” read the statement.

“Despite the improvement in the water quality levels, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits.”

It is rather embarrassing for the event organisers after more than a billion euros was spent on cleaning up the river in preparation for the Games, but organisers knew heavy rain in the days before a competition could cause the levels of the harmful bacteria E. Coli to rise.

Dickinson, 26, from York is set to make his debut in the Olympics after outlasting fellow Yorkshireman and Olympic legend Jonny Brownlee in the race to earn Team GB’s second spot in the men’s race.