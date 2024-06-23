Sam Watson and Connor Swift seeking British Road Championship glory for differing reasons

Much like Doncaster’s Connor Swift enjoyed a breakthrough victory in the national road race six years ago, 22-year-old Watson of Leeds believes he is in a strong place to emulate his fellow Yorkshireman.

Two years ago at the nationals in Scotland he was beaten by only one man – the greatest sprinter of all in Mark Cavendish. Twelve months later on a gruelling course that took in seven laps of the North Yorkshire Dales, coastline and Saltburn Bank, he was in contention until fading on the last circuit. This time, on a slightly easier route that again finishes atop the switchbacks overlooking Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Watson is ready to thrive.

“I’ve got good memories of two years ago, second to Cav is not bad. I think that’s where people noticed my name a little bit,” said Watson, who was fourth in the time-trial to start the British Championships on Wednesday.

Time to shine: Leeds rider Sam Watson of Groupama FDJ wants to be competing at the sharp end of the British road race (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWPix.com)

“With the amount of good British riders there are at the minute, if you do well at national championships it shows you’re a good rider. Last year was a really hard course, I just lacked a bit on the final lap. With it being a little easier this year, hopefully it suits me a bit better.

“I haven’t won a road race yet, that’s my goal. Once it clicks I feel like I could win more and more.

“Recently I’ve been doing all the right things and I’d like to think I’m progressing well.”

Watson is in his second year with French World Tour team Groupama FDJ, the same length of time as Swift has been with Ineos Grenadiers.

Sam Watson of GROUPAMA - FDJ (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Swift’s shock national road race win in 2018 took him from British continental team Madison Genesis to French outfit Arkea Samsic, for whom he rode the Tour de France, and now onto Ineos.

Now 28, Swift – who rode the Giro d’Italia in May – hopes another good showing on Sunday unlocks a new door for him.