Watson, 20, collected a silver medal in the elite event after being pipped to the line by Tour de France legend Mark Cavendish.

But that meant he was first under-23s rider home, making him national champion in that age group.

The Yorkshireman rides for Groupama-FDJ’s continental (development) team and hopes impressive form this year could secure a step up to the top level.

Sam Watson: Beaten only by Mark Cavendish at the British road race championships but consoled as the winner of the Under-23s race (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Reflecting on the national road race, in wet and windy Scottish conditions, Watson said: “I’m very happy.

“I have had a few second places in some road races recently, but second at the national champs means I was the first under-23 to cross the line, so at least I get rewarded with that.”

That was Watson’s aim when he lined up at the start.

He added: “I at least wanted to win the under-23 title, but it is an extremely hard race and with the weather conditions as well, you needed to be there at the beginning and there at the end.

Mark Cavendish of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team celebrates winning the Elite Men's Road Race. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

“I was there at the end, I gave the overall win a go as well, but we brought Cav to the line and it is extremely hard to beat Cav in a sprint.”

Cavendish, 37, equalled the all-time record for Tour de France stage wins last year, but has not been selected for the 2022 edition which begins this weekend.

Watson admitted sprinting alongside him for a major win was a thrill, though not tactically ideal.

“It was pretty cool,” he said.

Sam Watson of Leeds finished second at the British road race championships (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

“This is a guy I was watching on TV and still watch on TV.

“I’d come home from school and watch him win stages of the Tour.

“For me it was unfortunate I was bringing him to the line, but it was pretty special.

“At the end of that race I think the fastest guy wins and if the fastest guy doesn’t win, it’s the guy with the most legs left.

Mark Cavendish of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team celebrates winning the Elite Men's Road Race with Sam Watson of Groupama FDJ in second (left) (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

“I think he was probably both of those.”

Cavendish was the only professional rider in the top three and Watson said: “[Afterwards] he was very complimentary, he was saying ‘well done’ to me and stuff, which was very nice of him.”

Watson’s first races as under-23 national champion will be close to home.

“As I am back in the UK, I am doing two local races, Otley and Ilkley,” he confirmed of this week’s criteriums.

“Then I am having a bit of a break and from there I’ll do some races in Europe on the road.

“For me, the goal is the Tour de l’Avenir [known as an under-23s version of the Tour de France] and the World Champs at the end of the year.”

The target after that will be a professional contract.

He said.“That’s one of the goals this year.

“I think I am ready to be a pro’ next year.”

Watson will be in action in the the Otley Cycle Races which will be held on Wednesday night with a host of races from 5.30pm.