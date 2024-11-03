MARC-OLIVIER VALLERAND posted his 300th Elite League point as Sheffield Steelers continued their impressive form in the Challenge Cup against Manchester Storm on Saturday night.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defending champions’ only loss in the competition came at the hands of Manchester last month in Altrincham and they were made to work hard once again in front of their own fans at the Utilita Arena.

Mark Simpson broke the deadlock with a short-handed strike worked well with Mikko Juusola just over three minutes in but a sign of the visitors’ determination came when they equalised through Ryan Hughes 10 minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A close-range power play marker from Daniel Leavens restored the Steelers’ lead before the first intermission, the lead doubling through Brandon Whistle’s strike on the break at 23.50.

MILESTONE: Sheffield Steelers' Marc-Olivier Vallerand reached 300 Elite League points with his goal against Manchester Storm on Saturday night. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

Joe Morrow’s power play goal just after the halfway mark made it a one-goal game but only briefly as Finlay Ulrick scored his second goal in as many matches at 34.48.

But another effort on the man advantage - this time from Loren Ulett with Leavens in the box for interference - brought the Storm back to within one goal again just 17 seconds later.

The cushion the Steelers sought - and needed - came from Vallerand in the 51st minute, Cole Shudra’s shot rebounding out to the 35-year-old who was quickest to react in order to poke the puck home to reach his latest milestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In NIHL National, Matt Bissonnette led the way for Leeds Knights with two goals and two assists in their 5-3 win at struggling Telford Tigers.

LEADING MAN: Matt Bissonnette enjoyed a four-point night for Leeds Knights in Telford. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

Matt Haywood, Matt Barron and Kieran Brown also got on the scoresheet, the points only fully secured through a last-minute empty-netter.

Hull Seahawks kept pace with second-placed Knights when Johnny Corneil broke down centre ice and fired a rasping match-winner past Hyaden Lavigne to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over visitors Peterborough Phantoms.

Just one point back from Leeds and Hull are Sheffield Steeldogs, but only after they picked up the extra point on offer in their game at Bristol Pitbulls in a shoot-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Walker Sommer (2), Jonathan Phillips and Morgan Clarke-Pizzo looked to have been enough to secure a 4-3 win for the visitors, only for Bristol to force the game into overtime through a Nick Pryce equaliser with 47 seconds of regulation remaining.