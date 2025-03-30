LEEDS KNIGHTS and Hull Seahawks got their NIHL National play-off campaigns off to winning start - but therewas frustration for Sheffield Steeldogs.

League and cup champions Leeds began their bid for an unprecedented treble with a 4-3 win at Telford Tigers - but they required an overtime strike from captain Kieran Brown to secure both points.

The Knights established a 2-0 first period lead through Jordan Buesa and Brown before hosts Telford levelled before the halfway mark via goals from Danny Rose and Joe Aston.

Oli Endicott restored Leeds’ lead at 35.37 but a Harry Ferguson strike with just over three minutes remaining ensured the extra five minutes was required, Brown scoring the winner just 94 seconds in.

The Seahawks enjoyed a promising start with a 3-2 win at home to Peterborough Phantoms, going 2-1 up in the first period with strikes from Johnny Corneil and lee Bonner sandwiched an effort by Thomas Norton for the visitors.

Emil Svec fired home in the 58th minute to give Hull some late, welcome breathing space, with Luke Ferrara’s strike seven seconds from time proving no more than a consolation.

In Group B, the Steeldogs led 2-0 at the halfway mark through two goals from veteran forward Jonathan Phillips.

But Aaron Nell halved the deficit at 33.48 before Tomasz Malasinski levelled less than two minutes into the third period.

NICE TIMING: Emil Svec fired what proved to be the game-winning goal agaisnt Peterborough Phantoms for Hiull Seahawks in their opening NIHL National play-off encounter. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

With overtime looming, player-coach Nell fired his side in front for the first time at 56.34, with a second from Malasinski just under 90 seconds later denying the Steeldogs any hope of a late comeback.

In the Elite League, Sheffield Steelers moved back up to second place with a 5-1 win at home to Dundee Stars but could see the regular season title taken from them on Sunday should Belfast Giants prevail at home to Manchester Storm.

Aaron Fox’s team took the lead on home ice through Mikko Juusola’s ninth-minute strike.

But the Stars - looking to secure the eighth and final play-off spot at the expense of Manchester - levelled at 24.27 thanks to former Steelers’ D-man Ben O’Connor.

That is how it stayed until the third period when the Steelers pulled clear, restoring their lead initially through Daniel Leavens at 45.58 before three goals in the last four minutes - from Marc-Olivier Vallerand, Juusola and Leavens - secured a 35th win of the regular season.

As expected, Belfast beat Fife Flyers, a Bob Carpenter hat-trick and a couple apiece for Scott Conway and Elijiah Barriga sealed a dominant 9-1 win.