Saturday Night Review: Positive night for Sheffield as Steelers and Steeldogs win

DESPITE seeing his Sheffield Steelers team get off to the worst possible start at arch-rivals Nottingham Panthers, coach Aaron Fox was left purring at his team’s performance by the end of the night.

But for Steelers’ goaltender Matt Greenfield, the Panthers may have been further ahead than by just the first-minute strike by Matthew Marcinew at the end of the first period.

Thereafter, the Steelers found their game, levelling through a close-range power play effort from Stephen Harper less than a minute into the second and taking a one-goal lead into the third after the same player applied the finishing touch for his second goal just over six minutes later.

The third period saw the Steelers establish their superiority further, doubling their lead through a sweeping move involving Evan Jasper and Nick Seitz before defenceman Brien Diffley applied the finishing touch at 46.44.

COMEBACK: Brien Diffley battles for possession at Nottingham on Saturday night - the Sheffield Steelers' defenceman scored a third period goal in the 4-1 win for the visitors. Picture: Panthers Media/EIHL Media.

A little over 10 minutes later, Jasper was allowed time to drive down the left before giving Panthers’ netminder Jason Grande no chance when he found the top left-hand corner.

But while there was much for Fox to admire in his team’s forward play, he felt the win was as much if not more to do with the defensive side of their game.

“What I loved most about our game was the willingness to block shots and our team defence,” he said. “If you make teams earn it – with the goaltending we’ve got – we know that we’ll give ourselves a chance every night, so it was a huge two points.”