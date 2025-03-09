SHEFFIELD STEELERS dropped another point in their bid to retain the Elite League title – but still gained on leaders Belfast Giants after they slipped up at home to Dundee Stars.

The Steelers took the lead early on at the National Ice Centre against third-placed Nottingham Panthers, captain Robert Dowd striking on the power play in the sixth minute.

It was a lead they held until just under halfway through the third when the Panthers equalised through Tim Doherty at 48.49.

As had been the case in front of a sell-out crowd all night, nothing could separate the teams in regulation or overtime.

FOUR-TIMER: Captain Kieran Brown scored four goals in Leeds Knights' 7-4 win at home to Hull Seahawks on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Cue a shoot-out, but only Mikko Juusola found the net for the Steelers, with Kristoff Kontos, Doherty and Cooper Zech scoring for the hosts.

In NIHL National, Leeds Knights enjoyed a positive Saturday evening, their 7-4 home win over Hull Seahawks being coupled with a 5-1 defeat for title rivals Milton Keynes Lightning at home to Peterborough Phantoms.

It allowed the Knights - who have a game in hand - to draw level with the Lightning ahead of Sunday night’s games.

The Knights raced into a 3-0 first period lead at Elland Road, Matt Barron getting them up and running on the power play at 7.18 and doubling his tally 10 minutes later after Kieran Brown had made it 2-0 in the 10th minute.

Hull hit back in the second period to make it 3-2 through Bobby Chamberlain and Johnny Corneil, only for the Knights to restore their three-goal cushion through two more from Brown.

Again Hull came back to within one, this time through Declan Balmer and Emil Svec, but the Knights held firm and pulled clear through a fourth for Brown at 54.24 and a hat-trick marker for Barron two minutes later.

Sheffield Steeldogs lost ground on the top five after a 7-4 defeat at home to Telford Tigers.

Elmeri Hällfors struck early in the second to halve the deficit after the Steeldogs had fallen 2-0 behind to first period strikes from Eric Henderson and David Thomson.

But the hosts went into the second intermission 5-1 behind after a Devon Skoleski

Strike preceded Henderson completing his hat-trick.