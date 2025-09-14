SCANDINAVIA fended off the gallant late charge of Rahiebb to prevail in a pulsating finish to the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Tom Marquand, Scandinavia had to dig deep to firstly edge in front of his dual Derby-winning stablemate Lambourn, before fighting off the challenge of another Ballydoyle runner, Stay True, on his outside.

Just when Marquand thought he had Town Moor Classic honours secured, the Ray Dawson-ridden Rahiebb (14-1) made a thrilling late thrust up the inside, but the 2-1 favourite Scandinavia just held a neck advantage over Roger Varian’s runner on the line.

After Joseph O’Brien’s Galileo Chrome in 2020, it was a second Leger for Marquand, who was stepping in for the ride in the absence of the injured Ryan Moore and suspended Wayne Lordan.

FIRST PAST THE POST: Scandinavia ridden by Tom Marquand (second left) on their way to winning the Betfred St Leger Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA.

He said: “He’s got the most beautiful temperament. Aidan, Ryan and Wayne, everything that was reiterated to me was that he is just so straightforward. He’s so tough. It’s so lovely to be aboard today.

“He was tough today, he had to battle off Paddy’s (Twomey, Carmers) horse first and then obviously Stay True as well and then late on I was a little bit worried – it’s a long way up the straight on that ground when you’ve been trying to fend off good horses.

“He stays extremely well, as he showed at Goodwood, but I thought today was a real show of his tenacity on that ground.

“It was a good performance. He’s a beautiful mover and it’s probably fair to say he’s still got that little edge of innocence, not immaturity, innocence is probably right and it’s special to be aboard today.”

Jockey Tom Marquand celebrates with a trophy after victory in the Betfred St Leger Stake with horse Scandinavia at Doncaster. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

O’Brien called up Marquand, Sean Levey and Mickael Barzalona for his Doncaster runners and the winning rider admitted he would have been content to ride any of the Ballydoyle team, but he has previous history with Scandinavia.

He added: “I’ll be honest, I’d have been happy on any of the three – any ride in a Classic is big. I rode him as a two-year-old at Newmarket and really liked him, it was one of those when sometimes the stars align when I rode him that day.

“I didn’t think I’d be winning the Leger on him, but it’s nice to ride these horses early when they’re progressing into staying types as they just take their time to get there.”

Marquand primarily rides for Skipton-born William Haggas but has seen the likes of the yard’s potential Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hope Merchant and last year’s Irish Champion Stakes winner Economics suffer issues that have curtailed their outings this term.

He added: “It’s unbelievable (to win the Leger). It’s been a good year, but just those top horses have had misfortune at William’s – just niggly little problems.

“Riding Group One winners is what you want to do and riding Classic winners is even harder again, it’s special and it’s where we all want to be, but it’s really where I want to be, so I’m feeling pretty blessed.”

With the first day of the Irish Champions Festival weekend taking place at Leopardstown, O’Brien was at the Dublin track from where he said: “I’m delighted. He’s hardy and Tom gave him a great ride.

“He stays very well, obviously, we were a little bit worried when the ground went on the slower side, but I’m over the moon really. He’s a lovely horse.

“He’s going to stay well. He’s a typical Justify, he’s very genuine, a big stride – the better the ground, the better you’ll see him. There’s plenty to come from him.

“He’d probably have no problem coming back to a mile and a half, he’s loads of gears. Every week he is getting better.”

Last year’s St Leger winner Jan Brueghel subsequently travelled to Australia for the Melbourne Cup before the local vets ruled he could not start due to an unsatisfactory scan, but O’Brien feels the Coolmore team could be tempted to try their luck again.