Golden duo: Mick Fitzgerald and See More Business power away from the last fence at Wetherby to win the Charlie Hall Steeple Chase back in 2000.

Aidan O’Brien’s luring of Christophe Soumillon has placed a question mark over the chances of a leading Yorkshire contender for next week’s St Leger Stakes, believes legendary jockey Mick Fitzgerald.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who will ride which horse is providing an intriguing backdrop to the 249th running of the world’s oldest Classic, and the feature race of the St Leger Festival, which is held at Doncaster Racecourse from Thursday to Sunday.

Soumillon rode the Charlie Johnston-trained Lazy Griff to a French Group Three last year and was also aboard when he finished second in the Derby at Epsom, but with Ryan Moore sidelined by a leg injury, the Belgian jockey has been called up by O’Brien for the Irish Champions Festival on the same weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitzgerald is not ruling out O’Brien deploying Soumillon on one of his contenders for the Leger, a string led by Scandinavia, with William Buick or Joe Fanning now in contention to ride Lazy Griff for Johnston’s Middleham yard.

The 249th running of the St Leger takes place next Saturday.

Fitzgerald, speaking at the Yorkshire Invitational golf event at Ilkley this week before a turn behind the mic at Sedgfield Races on Thursday, said: “The interesting dynamic with this is Christophe Soumillon has ridden Lazy Griff in the Derby and the Irish Derby, but it looks like he’s going to have a tie-up with Ballydoyle and Aidan O’Brien.

“If you’ve got Christophe Soumillon riding something in opposition, he knows Lazy Griff inside out so he’ll obviously have an edge over that horse if he doesn’t ride it.”

Beyond the two headline acts, Grand National-winning jockey Fitzgerald is urging punters to look beyond Scandinavia when looking for a potential winner from O’Brien’s Irish invaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scandinavia looks the obvious one, but when you think of any horse that comes from Ballydoyle – look at last year’s race and the previous years’ races, it’s not always the first-string that’s won,” said the 55-year-old from Cork.

Retired jockey Mick Fitzgerald played in the Celeb-Am at the Yorkshire Invitation at Ilkley Golf Club on Wednesday (Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

“The fact he could have a few runners in the race, I don’t think you can discount any of them.

“And no Ryan Moore, that’s sad in many ways. A lot of punters latch on to Ryan Moore, because he’s a good judge, he’ll have had first choice, Aidan will want him on the best one.

“So now with no Ryan Moore, which is Ballydoyle’s No 1 horse?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitzgerald will be part of the ITV Sport team broadcasting the St Leger next Saturday.

Despite winning the Grand National and pretty much everything jumps racing had to offer, he never faced the Leger’s Flat test, but he appreciates its place in the sport’s tapestry. “It’s the oldest Classic, and whenever anybody mentions Doncaster that’s the one race everybody thinks of straight away,” he smiled.

“It’s got a great history, the fact that Aiden O’Brien and Ballydoyle have put plenty of horses its way has helped maintain the Leger as a great race and still a Classic that has a bearing on the whole Flat season.”

He continued: “Speed seems to be the fashion nowadays. So many people are navigating away from it because of the breeze up sales, people want a quicker return on their investment, they’re not willing to play the long-game for staying horses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you think about Australia, racing in that country is all about speed, but yet their biggest race is the Melbourne Cup where they want to import all our horses, so that’s a double-edged sword. But the Leger is still a great race and one that a lot of jockeys and trainers still want to be a part of. The Leger is a great part of racing’s heritage.”

Being back on Yorkshire soil – albeit with a golf club in hand – gave Fitzgerald chance to reflect on his fondest memories of racing in the Broad Acres.

“Wetherby for me, I loved riding at Wetherby,” he said. “I won quite a few Charlie Halls in my time – See More Business, Marlborough – it was a great race and great start to the Jumps season.

“It was a fantastic race last year when The Real Whacker won it.