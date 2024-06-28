Scott Lincoln, Jacob Fincham-Dukes and Alex Bell among Yorkshire athletes seeking Olympic qualification

British titles are on the line in Manchester at the national championships this weekend, but there is an even bigger prize at stake for those competing – qualification for the Paris Olympics.

Away from the household names like Keely Hodgkinson, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Dina Asher-Smith, the British Championships at the Manchester Regional Arena represent the most pivotal moment of the season.

Earn a podium spot and the qualifying standard and you could be selected for Paris. Fail to make the podium and get the time or distance you need, and you will have to start making alternative arrangements for the summer.

A host of Yorkshire athletes will be seeking qualification.

York's Scott Lincoln of Team Great Britain competes during the Men's Shot Put Final on day two of the 26th European Athletics Championships in Rome 2024 (Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Harrogate’s George Mills, fresh from a silver medal in the 5,000m at the European Championships, is 16 seconds away from the qualifying mark at that distance.

Shot putter and Tokyo Olympian Scott Lincoln of York, who was fourth in the European Championships and is a 13-times British title-winner indoors and out, needs 21m50. His season’s best is 21m31.

Leeds’ Alex Bell, who thought she had missed the Olympics three years ago only to benefit from Laura Muir pulling out of the 800m to then make it to the final, needs 1m59.30s in a strong two-lap field. Her best this year is 1m59.55s.

Wakefield’ Amy Eloise-Markovc needs 14m52s in the 5,000m and is 15 seconds shy of that this season.

Leap of faith: Leeds long-jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes bids for a place in the Olympics this weekend (Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Leeds long-jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes has the long jump standard of 8m27 from a meet in America last month and also finished fourth in the European Championships. Louie Hinchliffe, the fast emerging sprinter from Sheffield, has the 100m mark of 10 seconds flat but will need to finish on the podium to earn selection.

Hull triple and long jumper Archie Yeo has work to do to get near the standards in either of those.