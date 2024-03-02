Ready for battle: Malton trainer Brian Ellison sends Salsada, above, to Kelso today for the two-mile bet365 Morebattle Hurdle – a week after the handler won the Eider at Newcastle with Anglers Crag. (Photo by David Davies - Pool/Getty Images)

The nine-year-old gelding completed the four-timer at the handler's home track of Newcastle last Saturday, after a rollercoaster ride round the valuable four-mile-one-and-a-half furlong marathon run on heavy ground.

Having survived scares at fence 15 and two out, regular jockey Henry Brooke managed to stay in the plate and galvanise the 11-2 shot for a run to the line, where he prevailed by a neck over Prince Des Fichaux in a thrilling finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s fine and has come out of the race well and I am happy with him,” Ellison told The Yorkshire Post.

National goal: Malton trainer Brian Ellison is hoping to run Eider winner Anglers Crag in the Scottish Grand National later this spring.Photo by Alan Crowhurst/ Getty Images

“I think, providing everything goes alright, he will have an entry for the Scottish National, that is where we are going to go.

“He has his own way of doing things. I mean, how he got over the second last I don’t know, but Henry was great on him and gave him a good ride. He is a horse with a lot of ability.”

The win was Anglers Crag’s fourth since moving north to Norton from David Pipe’s stable, with the horse triumphing at various distances at Carlisle, Market Rasen and Musselburgh, before his victory in one of National Hunt’s longest races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the secret to unlocking the horse, who hadn’t won since a victory at Leicester in February 2022 before prevailing in Cumbria just before Christmas, Ellison said: “We don’t over gallop them at the end of the day.

“He does a lot of steady work and we keep him happy. (Head lad) Andy Robinson rides him out every day. He calls him Galloping Des Champs!

“He was a bit of a handful when we got him but he has settled right down at home.

“He’s probably still a bit of a handful in his races, but they probably didn’t go quick enough for him at Newcastle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was dual purpose trainer Ellison’s second win in the marathon handicap – his previous came in 2021 during Covid with Sam’s Adventure and the aforementioned Brooke, with Ellison stood on his own in the main stand watching the horse come home.

The horse was bred by owner Derrick Mossop, who also bred his mother and Ellison was pleased for the family.

“He’s got a few home-breds so it is good for them. He was there with all the family and it is nice when they are there and our horse wins.

“He has had horses with me before and he’s a nice fellow. He just leaves you alone to get on with it and the horse comes first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, Ellison sends Scottish Champion Hurdle fifth Salsada to Kelso after a 315-day break, to contest the two-mile bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (2.50) under Daryl Jacob.

She also has an entry at Cheltenham, but Ellison can’t see her getting in to the County Handicap Hurdle at the Festival.

“I don’t think she will get in at Cheltenham even if she won, she'd be four or five pounds too short.

“She’s in good form and has been ready to run for a while but keeps having mishaps.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The horse missed a comeback race at Huntingdon after bucking out and cutting her leg on a rail and then missed an engagement at Ascot due to a corn in her foot, with Ellison crossing his fingers for today.

“Hopefully nothing happens. She is a very, very good mare and I’m hoping to win with her.

“She was second to Epatante at Doncaster (at the end of January 2023) and had a couple of 139-rated horses behind her and then she ran fifth in the Scottish Champion Hurdle out of the handicap, but then she had a chip in a joint that had to be removed so she will probably improve a lot from that run. I think a lot of her.”

Ellison is expecting Onesmoothoperator and Tashkhan to again lead the way on the Flat this season.

“Tashkhan will be going back to Nottingham, I think.