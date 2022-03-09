He was a self-made businessman who built his fortune through the quarrying, building and mining industries and was a donor to charities in Yorkshire, especially those connected to cancer care, with the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre operating out of Harrogate.

He lived in the historic village of Sicklinghall stables, near York, with his stables also in the village.

He was awarded a knighthood in 2001.

Sir Robert Ogden and jockey Tony McCoy celebrate after winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase on Exotic Dancer at Cheltenham racecourse in 2006.

Long-serving racing manager Barry Simpson described him as “a great supporter” of both racing codes who “gave a lot of opportunities,” while trainer Nicky Henderson recalled “wonderful times” with “lovely horses”. Sir Robert is survived by his second wife Lady Ana Ogden, and by two sons Adam and Robert Alan from his first marriage.

He was born in Wibsey, Bradford, and was the eldest of six children to Albert, was a master builder. He left school at 15 and did two years’ national service in the Army.