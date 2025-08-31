SHAGRAAN bounced back to form with a game success in the William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes.

The Mick Appleby-trained chestnut had not got his head in front for almost a year, and although collecting several placings term his progression had not always been constant.

Under Kevin Stott he stepped back down to five furlongs at Listed level on the Westwood, and enjoying forward-thinking tactics he showed plenty of speed to claim a two-and-a-quarter-length victory at 15-2 from Adrestia.

“He’s done it very well, we were a bit disappointed with him last time but he missed the break,” said Appleby of his fourth-placed Hopeful Stakes effort at Newmarket.

“I said to Kevin today to try to push him out of the stalls and go forward with him, he’s given him a great ride.

“The stiff five furlongs suits him, he’s been a little bit disappointing this season but he’s bounced back.

“He’s very quick, we’ll have to have a look around and see what there is for him now, but he’ll run again this season.”

A Bit Of Spirit continued Clive Cox’s good recent run when coming out on top in a tremendous four-way finish to the BetMGM Solario Stakes at Sandown.

COMING THROUGH: A Bit Of Spirit - ridden by Rossa Ryan (second left) - wins the BetMGM Solario Stakes at Sandown Park on Saturday. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

The most experienced runner in the field having had four previous starts, Rossa Ryan set out to put that experience to good use by heading to the front in the Group Three affair.

He looked something of a sitting duck two furlongs out, as Royal Ascot winner Humidity, Brian Meehan’s Oceans Four and eventually Pacific Avenue, who was off the bridle a long way from home, made it a four-way go, each of them briefly looking the likely winner at some stage.

Pacific Avenue was first to fold and finished a clear fourth, albeit beaten less than half a length, while Oceans Four was leaning into Humidity by now, but was marginally in front of him.

A Bit Of Spirit battled back, however, and crucially had his head down where it mattered.

A photo was called, and it was Cox – who won a valuable prize at York last week with Song Of The Clyde – who heard his horse called the winner. Oceans Four crossed the line in second and the Andrew Balding-trained Humidity in third, but those placings were reversed by the stewards

Cox said: “He’s got remarkable courage and really digs deep. He’s so tough, I think he was beaten for a minute and has got back up and I’m so proud.

“We had no idea if he would cope with condition this easy and certainly we haven’t seen any ground like this all summer, but he’s all heart and so tough and I’m very pleased.

“He’s done nothing but improve with confidence and with that confidence he has displayed more ability, but the fighting quality has been there from the get go.

“Even on his first start he showed those qualities and even though he was quite green at that stage he’s got more battle-hardened now and is displaying more and more courage.

“Rossa was great there and he had all confidence he would handle the ground and it was proved rightly that was the case.

"I’m thrilled he’s taken this step today.”

Tom Clover ended his long wait for a Sandown winner when God Of War relished the soft ground to strike in the Download The BetMGM App Handicap.

Ridden the last twice by Rossa Ryan, it was his after-race advice that paid dividends with David Egan the beneficiary in the saddle aboard the 11-1 shot as he registered a half-length success.

“It’s a monkey off our back to get the first Sandown winner, we’ve been stood over there in the placed spots a lot of times,” said the trainer’s wife, Jackie Clover.