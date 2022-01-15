Shan Blue ready to put Wetherby fall behind him in Ryanair Chase

Grade One-winning novice chaser Shan Blue will head straight to the Cheltenham Festival after suffering a heavy fall in Wetherby's Charlie Hall Chase, says trainer Dan Skelton.

The Colm Donlon-owned eight-year-old has been sidelined since taking a heavy fall when clear in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby in October.

A Grade One-winning novice last season, Shan Blue suffered a neck injury on that seasonal bow after surging clear of Cyrname under the trainer’s brother Harry before coming to grief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“His recovery is going really well. I spoke to his owner, Colm, and we are all set and aiming for the Ryanair Chase,” reported the trainer whose father, Nick, is a former Olympic showjumping champion.

Grade One-winning novice chaser Shan Blue will head straight to the Cheltenham Festival after suffering a heavy fall in Wetherby's Charlie Hall Chase, says trainer Dan Skelton.

“I don’t think we will be able to get a run into him beforehand. There was an outside chance we might get to the Ascot Chase (February 19), but I’ve always said that is a very outside chance.

“He has had plenty of time. We are that far along with him, so we will just try to keep doing the right thing. We are happy with him and all is good.”

Meanwhile, dual Grade Two-winning novice chaser Third Time Lucki, who saw his colours lowered by Edwardstone in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown, is set to run at Warwick next month.

Skelton confirmed the Mike Newbould-owned seven-year-old, who got bogged down in the tacky ground at Sandown and finished a distant third on his Grade One debut, is still on course for Arkle.

Novice steeplechaser Ahoy Senor, the mount of Derek Fox, is due to appear at Wetherby next month, says racing legend Peter Scudamore.

“I think the Kingmaker Novices’ Chase at Warwick (February 12) is probable for Third Time Lucki,” he added.

Richard Hobson has set out future plans for Lord Du Mesnil who was runner up to Good Boy Bobby in the Grade Three Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day.

The performance marked a return to form for the gelding, who had not completed a race since his victory in the Grand National Trial at Haydock last year.

The latter race is again on the agenda, but first he will head for the Grade Two Peter Marsh Chase at the same track next weekend.

Novice steeplechaser Ahoy Senor, the mount of Derek Fox, is due to appear at Wetherby next month, says racing legend Peter Scudamore.

“He was just coming to hand on Boxing Day and we’ve got him just right,” said Hobson. “He goes next to the Peter Marsh and then the Grand National Trial, he’ll be taking on Royale Pagaille and I’d really fancy him because obviously he won’t be lugging top weight around there.

“He’s won over £200,000 now in prize money and it’s not about constantly racing him, it’s about trying to win one big race a year if we can.”

Meanwhile, connections of promising novice chaser Ahoy Senor have reaffirmed their view that the horse will head to Wetherby for his Cheltenham Festival warm-up run.

Lucinda Russell’s young star won a Grade Two race at Newbury by 31 lengths before chasing home Bravemansgame in the Kauto Star Novices Chase at Kempton Park over Christmas.

Russell’s assistant and partner, Peter Scudamore, believes there is more to come from the seven-year-old.

Though connections were eyeing the Winter Million meeting at Lingfield for Ahoy Senor’s next run, Scudamore, a former champion jockey, is targeting the three-mile Towton Chase at Wetherby on February 5.

“Ahoy Senor is fine,” said Scudamore.

“I think he’ll be favourite when he goes for the Towton. We will just target him for that race and see what happens.”

The track did not appear to suit Ahoy Senor at Kempton, but Scudamore says the talented youngster, a Grade One-winning hurdler last season, lost little in defeat.

“He was shaping up to be Arkle and he’s not,” he added. “He’s still learning and we went to Kempton in hope. I watch these races and I do think, without putting my safety hat on, we do have a responsibility to support these races – a £100,000 novice chase – and you are disappointed with £20,000 for finishing second!