Sheffield Academy Empowers Young Disabled Players at World Snooker Event

The Stephen Harrison Academy is set to make a major impact at the 2025 World Seniors Snooker Championship, with 80 young disabled players attending as part of its mission to promote inclusivity in the sport.

Founded by Stephen Harrison MBE, the academy has been instrumental in creating opportunities for players of all abilities, recently hosting the National Juniors Disabled Event.

To support this initiative, Stephen applied for the UKSE Kickstart grant – a local investment company that provides finance of up to £1.5m to growing companies, as well as providing support for start-ups – to supply branded T-shirts for the young players, ensuring they feel part of the event and recognised for their talent.

UKSE’s backing helps the academy continue its work in breaking down barriers and making snooker accessible to all.

L-R Steve Lyon (UKSE), Gary Swift, Cullen Murphy-Bigley, Stephen Harrison

The academy is also hosting a fundraising event with snooker legend Jimmy White on April 17th, further supporting its mission. With its growing impact, the academy has been nominated for the Move More Champions Award, recognising its role in promoting accessibility and inclusion in sport.

Reflecting on the initiative, whilst in Thailand supporting two academy members competing in the World Disability Championships, Stephen said: "It’s fantastic to have UKSE’s support for our young disabled players

"This kind of funding makes a real difference in helping these children feel included and part of something special.

“It’s all about building confidence, encouraging participation, and showing them that snooker is a sport for everyone."

Steve Lyon, Regional Manager at UKSE, added: "Stephen’s dedication is truly inspiring, we’re proud to support these young players and help create more opportunities for them in the sport."