Bright start: Sheffield-based Ashley Hugill opened up a 3-1 lead against Neil Robertson before the former world champion hit back to lead 6-3 overnight. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Leading 3-1 at the mid-session interval, the 27-year-old from York – who lives in the Steel City and trains at the nearby Victoria’s Academy – could have been forgiven for wondering what all the fuss was about after finally making his bow at the famous Sheffield theatre.

There was no hint of stage fright, even when Robertson opened with a 127 clearance.

All the pre-tournament talk had been about in-form Robertson – who has won the Tour Championship, Masters, English Open and Players Championship this season – securing a second Crucible title, 12 years after his first success.

Fancied: Neil Robertson, left, showed why he is among the favourites for the Betfred World Championship. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

But Hugill – who won three qualifying matches simply to earn the right to play at the Crucible – reeled off the next three frames, including breaks of 85 and 77, and looked in good position to make it 4-1 but missed the pink to the centre pocket. It was to prove the turning point of their opening session.

Robertson went onto clinch the frame, for despite Hugill clawing back a snooker, he then proceeded to leave the green ball over the middle pocket.

The 40-year-old levelled at 3-3 with a 72 break. This was not vintage Robertson, running out of position several times, but like an unwanted dinner guest he refused to leave the table.

Maybe having the entire auditorium now watching the match – play on the adjoining table finished early, meaning the dividing board went up – cranked up the pressure on Hugill, but the Yorkshireman was wobbling, playing a couple of uncharacteristic poor shots as Robertson knocked in a 97 break.

At the table: Ashley Hugill in action against Neil Robertson. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

He followed that with back-to-back centuries, 109 and 132 – the latter in just 10 minutes – to leave Hugill facing a 6-3 deficit when he resumes the contest tomorrow morning.

While Hugill is making his Crucible debut, Welshman Mark Williams is back in Sheffield for a 24th appearance in the televised stages.

And the three-time world champion, now 47, made quick work of his opening hurdle, cruising to a 10-3 victory over Michael White to set-up a second-round meeting with practice partner Jackson Page.

“It’s going to be tough because Jackson’s not just a friend, he’s like my fourth son,” said Williams. “He comes to my house, we play cards, have pizzas with my kids, play badminton and golf – you name it, we do it together. Unless he blanks me for the next two days then I assume we’ll be having something to eat together tonight.

“I’m going to try my best against him but if I am going to lose to anybody then it would be him. If I lose I will have no problem at all.

“If it means him getting into the top 64 by beating me then I am half on his side. I know he’s got the talent, I’ve been telling you all for years.

“He played so well last night (beating Barry Hawkins) and proved me right.”

The World No 8 was 7-2 ahead overnight against White, and completed victory with a 121 break. “I started off like a train, put Michael under pressure and didn’t really ease up,” he said. “My safety was good. To win 10-3 in the first round is unusual these days, especially against someone as good as Michael. The atmosphere here is like nothing else.

“My form is as good as it can be at my age. In any sport you start declining when you get to my age. My eyes are deteriorating a little bit, but I am dangerous, whoever I play. I’ve played well most of the season. A few rubs here and there have stopped me winning a couple of tournaments – with a bit more luck I could have won the Masters or the Tour Championship.”

Scotland’s Anthony McGill is also through to round two, after beating Liam Highfield 10-7.

Lyu Haotian – who trains at Victoria’s Academy alongside Hugill, Zhao Xintong and Yan Bingtao – opened up his campaign tonight against former world champion Stuart Bingham, with the match concluding tomorrow afternoon.