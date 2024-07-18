Sheffield Grand Prix back with a bang as Circuit Series heads to Beverley
Now in its 10th year, this latest instalment of the races in the Steel City was one of the best yet, with junior and family rides starting proceedings and paving the way for the high-calibre men’s and women’s races to mark the climax of the evening on Wednesday.
The races started on Union Street, swung around the Town Hall, onto Norfolk Street, around the Crucible Theatre and onto Arundel Gate, passed Sheffield Hallam University and right up Furnival Gate back up onto Union Street, taking in the sites of the city centre as it went.
Forming part of the British Cycling National Circuit Race Series, which has already had races in Otley and Ilkley in the past month, the men’s race was won by Toby Barnes.
Barnes got in the breakaway early and with five laps to go had established himself as the lone runner as he held off a chasing pack including series leader Rob Scott to win the race.
Keira Bond took victory in the McLaren Automotive Women's Grand Prix, having herself got into the break of 20 riders, she eventually stole away to cross the line first.
There is no rest for the riders as the National Circuit Series moves across Yorkshire for its fourth stop in the White Rose county on Friday night at the Beverley Grand Prix.
Making its return after a seven-year absence, the Beverley cycle races have in previous years been won by Chris Lawless and triple Olympic track cycling gold medallist Ed Clancy.
The start-finish line is in the Market Place and swings right onto Sow Hill Road before a long straight with a few kinks in it as Walker Gate becomes Butcher Row. Riders then turn right onto Lord Roberts Road and then into Cross Street before getting back onto the tricky gravel section outside the market.
Racing commences at 4pm with a community ride for families ahead of youth and senior races.