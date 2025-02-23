Sheffield Hatters join Sheffield Sharks in SLB Cup finals day after squeezing past Newcastle Eagles

BASKETBALL: Sheffield Hatters booked their place in a first major final for six years when edging past Newcastle Eagles to reach the Super League Basketball Cup final on Sunday, March 9, in Nottingham.

There they will meet Oaklands Wolves in a game that tips-off before their stablemates Sheffield Sharks face Surrey 89ers in the men’s final, on what will be a historic day for the Yorkshire club.

Shauna Harrison led the team in scoring with 21 points, ably assisted by Emma Gandini 19, Tyia Singleton 18, Nina Krisper and Georgia Gayle with 14.

In a tight contest, Hatters held on for a 94-90 win at the Canon Medical Arena.

It is their first final since 2019 while Sharks are contesting their first since the year prior.