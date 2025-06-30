Sheffield motorsport star to race at 2025 British F1 Grand Prix

Rowan Campbell-Pilling, Sheffield’s rising motorsport star, will be racing in British Formula 4’s guest appearance at the 2025 Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

For the first time in its history, British Formula 4 will join Formula 1, Formula 2, and Formula 3 on the same event schedule – a landmark moment for the championship and a major opportunity for Sheffield’s Rowan Campbell-Pilling and British Formula 4’s other rising stars to shine in front of an expected crowd of 480,000.

The guest appearance, taking place across July 4 – 6, comes as part of F1’s 75-year anniversary – fittingly, a season where British Formula 4 alumni Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri currently occupy positions one and two on the leaderboard.

Formula 4’s first race will begin after F1 qualifying on July 5 at approximately 4:45pm. Then, race two is scheduled to start at 8:20am on July 6. Both races will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Sheffield's F4 driver is joining the Silverstone Grand Prix this upcoming weekend. Credit: Jakob Ebrey.

Rowan said: “I’m looking forward to this landmark weekend in the history of British Formula 4.

“Having driven at Silverstone on multiple occasions, this race weekend will mean that little bit more. Racing on the same weekend as F1 feels like a significant milestone as I hope to follow in the footsteps of drivers who have honed their skills in my category before making the leap to Formula 1.

“Plus, racing as part of the British Grand Prix live on Sky Sports is a fantastic opportunity for me and all the other British Formula 4 drivers. I can’t wait!”

After a highly impressive debut season, where Rowan won 21 trophies across 30 different races, he is now taking part in his second season of British Formula 4 with new team JHR Developments.

Supporting Rowan at the British Grand Prix are his partners Exol Lubricants, Altitude PR, H Harrold & Sons and Hydra Creative, who will all attend the event.

Outside of racing, Rowan is a Children’s Champion and Ambassador for The Children’s Hospital Charity – for whom he has consistently raised significant funds between an intense Formula 4 training schedule and his Sixth Form studies. He raised over £10,000 in 2023, and, to date, has raised over £25,000 in total to help support the hospital’s patients and their families.

Rowan is proud of his roots and is eager to represent the Steel City, and the wider region, wherever he goes, proudly standing as Sheffield’s only Formula 4 driver.