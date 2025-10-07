Sheffield RUFC's young centurions at heart of rise to top of National Two North

Antony Posa has hailed a core of young players who are all reaching a century of appearances for Sheffield RUFC, for being the cornerstone of the club’s upward trajectory.

A team that had never stayed longer than one season in the National Two North (the fourth tier) prior to the pandemic, is now setting the pace atop the division after three seasons of incremental growth.

Posa’s side went from finishing lower mid-table in their first season back at the level in 2022-23, to finishing third and then second.

Now, with everyone in the league wondering if they can continue the sequence and win the league and promotion to National One, Sheffield are living up to the billing by winning five out of five and taking a try-scoring bonus point on each occasion. For Posa, it is a testament to a young core.

Callum Posa, with ball, is part of a core of players at Sheffield RUFC all hitting 100 appearances for the club around the same time (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“My No 9, Elliot Fisher, who is still really young, played his 100th game at the end of last season, my son Callum (Posa – pictured) got his 100th game two weeks ago,” said Posa of his half-back pairing. “Will Smith (centre) reaches that landmark next week, I’ve got Chris Hooper (winger), Archie Crapper and George Rogers (forwards) all getting their 100th appearance this season, barring injuries.

“That’s a bloody good group of guys all under 25 that are centurions. Fortunately they’re hungry to get better.”

The New Zealander celebrated his own century of games in charge of the club as they fought the elements to defeat Preston Grasshoppers at Abbeydale on Saturday.

In that time they have scored 500 tries but it is their defence that is catching the eye this term, having allowed 25 points fewer than the next stingiest defence, Fylde, the team Sheffield travel to on Saturday.

“All my teams love attacking and I will never shy away from that, but we have worked really hard on our defence and our discipline and it’s coming to fruition,” said Posa, whose side’s progress is being matched by Tynedale.

“But there are a lot of challenges ahead. I don’t want this to sound arrogant but we just look at ourselves because we can’t control what Tynedale, Fylde or the others do.