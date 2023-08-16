Sheffield Sharks 2023/24 fixtures: First home game v Newcastle Eagles, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve games
The Sharks will host long-standing foes Newcastle Eagles on Sunday, October 8, 3pm, at their new 2,500-seater arena powered by Canon Medical Systems.
It will be the sixth game of their British Basketball League campaign, the first five of which will be on the road to give the club as long as possible to stress test the venue which remains on schedule to be completed in time.
Sharks have been fighting for more than seven years to get a home to call their home and October 8 will represent a red letter day for a team formed in 1991.
Sharks will also play games on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve in a break from tradition, visiting champions London Lions on December 24 and hosting Cheshire Phoenix on December 31.
Their British Basketball League season tips-off in Newcastle on Thursday, September 14, against the Eagles in the opening game of the season, at the start of a weekend of rivalries spread across four nights.
January will see the League hit pause on regular season action as the British Basketball League Trophy takes centre stage for the month, introducing a fresh Final Four setup on 27-28 January 2024 for the semi-finals and final at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena. The event will see the Men’s Trophy semi-final on the Saturday and both 2024 Men’s and Betty Codona Women’s Trophy finals on the Sunday.
The Regular Season resumes February 1 and wraps up on April 21, but not before a show-stopping All-Star Game returns in March 2024, pitting the finest from the North against the best from the South in a thrilling showcase at London’s Copper Box Arena.
Once the Regular Season draws to a close, the pinnacle of competitive basketball arrives: the Playoffs. The elite eight teams from the previous seven months will compete in best-of-three series in the quarter-finals and semi-finals for a spot in the coveted 2024 Playoff Final, set at The O2 in London on May 19.
Sheffield Sharks fixtures in full
Regular season
Thursday 14 September 2023 7:45pm (A) Newcastle Eagles
Sunday 24 September 2023 6:00pm (A) Cheshire Phoenix
Saturday 30 September 2023 5:00pm (A) Surrey Scorchers
Sunday 1 October 2023 3:00pm (A) Plymouth City Patriots
Friday 6 October 2023 7:30pm (A) Bristol Flyers
Sunday 8 October 2023 3:00pm (H) Newcastle Eagles
Sunday 15 October 2023 3:00pm (H) Caledonia Gladiators
Friday 20 October 2023 7:45pm (H) London Lions
Sunday 22 October 2023 3:00pm (A) Caledonia Gladiators
Wednesday 25 October 2023 7:30p RS (A) Plymouth City Patriots
Saturday 4 November 2023 8:00pm (H) Manchester Giants
Thursday 9 November 2023 7:45pm (H) Surrey Scorchers
Saturday 11 November 2023 8:00pm (A) Caledonia Gladiators
Friday 17 November 2023 7:45pm (H) Leicester Riders
Sunday 26 November 2023 3:00pm (H) Bristol Flyers
Saturday 2 December 2023 8:00pm (A) Bristol Flyers
Sunday 10 December 2023 3:00pm (H) Cheshire Phoenix
Friday 22 December 2023 7:45pm (H) Plymouth City Patriots
Sunday 24 December 2023 3:00pm (A) London Lions
Saturday 30 December 2023 5:00pm (A) Leicester Riders
Sunday 31 December 2023 3:00pm (H) Cheshire Phoenix
Trophy
Saturday 6 January 2024 5:00pm TRO (A) Surrey Scorchers
Thursday 11 January 2024 7:45pm TRO (H) Caledonia Gladiators
Sa turday 20 January 2024 8:00pm TRO (H) Plymouth City Patriots
Sunday 21 January 2024 6:00pm TRO (A) Cheshire Phoenix
Saturday 27 January 2024 TRO Semi-Final @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
Sunday 28 January 2024 TRO Final @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
Regular season
Friday 2 February 2024 7:30pm (A) Surrey Scorchers
Thursday 8 February 2024 7:45pm (A) London Lions
Friday 16 February 2024 7:30pm (A) Leicester Riders
Friday 23 February 2024 7:45pm (H) Manchester Giants
Sunday 25 February 2024 6:00pm (A) Manchester Giants
Thursday 29 February 2024 7:45pm (H) Bristol Flyers
Sunday 3 March 2024 6:00pm (A) Cheshire Phoenix
Thursday 7 March 2024 7:45pm (H) Surrey Scorchers
Sunday 24 March 2024 3:00pm (H) Newcastle Eagles
Friday 29 March 2024 7:45pm (H) Leicester Riders
Friday 5 April 2024 7:30pm (H) London Lions
Sunday 7 April 2024 6:00pm (A) Manchester Giants
Friday 12 April 2024 7:45pm (H) Caledonia Gladiators
Saturday 20 April 2024 8:00pm (H) Plymouth City Patriots