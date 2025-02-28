Sheffield Sharks have signed a new player for the run-in and could have two key men back for next weekend’s Super League Basketball Cup final.

James Reese, a 26-year-old defensive-minded point guard from America, who has been playing in Argentina, joins for the remainder of the season with Scottie Lindsay departing the club following the conclusion of his month-to-month contract.

Lyons has long been an admirer of Reese and said: “I’m really excited to get him, he’s someone I’ve looked at for a couple of seasons without being able to get a deal over the line.

“He’s been on a lot of winning teams and knows what it takes to win. He’s a defensive-minded player and can shoot the ball, so he really fits what we’re trying to do.”

James Reese #0, left, playing for the North Texas Mean Green in 2021, has joined Sheffield Sharks. (Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Reese has played in Mexico, Venezuela and Argentina since attending North Texas and also South Carolina universities.

“He’s been playing at a high level, Argentina is one of the strongest leagues in South America,” said Lyons. “Our league will maybe be a bit quicker, faster and smaller, but he’s so athletic that it fits his game better.”

Reese is available to suit up for Saturday’s SLB Championship trip to Bristol Flyers, when he will be joined in the line-up by Jacob Groves, a dangerous perimeter shooter for the Sharks who has been missing for the last four games with a wrist injury.

That game might come too soon for Drake Jeffries who had his ankle in a boot but Lyons rates the former NBA G-League guard as a “game-time decision” for next Sunday’s final against Surrey 89ers in Nottingham.

Jacob Groves should be back in the Sharks line-up after a wrist injury (Picture: Adam Bates)

Reese becomes Sheffield’s 10th import signing of the regular season. Previous rules had stated clubs could only bring in nine players per season, but after a vote of 5-3 with one abstention, the clubs brought about an amendment to allow a maximum of 12 imports to be used by clubs across the season.

Caledonia reached that heightened ceiling with two signings on Thursday.

Reese said: “I’m excited to be here and join up with the squad. I’ve been so impressed with the set-up at the Canon Medical Arena; it’s a great facility and I’m thrilled to be here.