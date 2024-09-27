IF THE pundits are to be believed, Sheffield Sharks are second favourites for silverware as the rebranded Super League Basketball season tips off tonight.

A shiny new American owner in Vaughn Millette – whose influence extends to being interim chair of the league that rose out of the ashes of the old BBL – a rolodex of new faces and the momentum from the end of last year in an atmospheric new building has a number of seasoned observers believing Sheffield will be the team to push London Lions the closest in the 2024-25 campaign.

Given the Sharks are now entering a ninth season since they last won a trophy – the longest stretch without silverware in their 33-year history – and they only finished fourth last year and reached no finals, it is a leap to install them so high on the early prediction forecasts.

Certainly, head coach Atiba Lyons is not paying too much attention to the outside noise, even if he knows that with the new club-led league ownership group reinstating the Trophy competition there are now four pots up for grabs.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

HOPEFUL: Sheffield Sharks' head coach Atiba Lyons believes the changes made to the roster could yield success Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I’m very insular, I don’t listen to the good or the bad, I never have,” said Lyons.

“I just try to do my best and coach to the best of my abilities.

“It’s exciting to have the competitions back. There’s a lot up for grabs, every team is really strong this year, Super League Basketball is a very strong league.”

By his own admission, Lyons shook up his roster this summer. He and the fanbase had grown attached to the likes of Kipper Nichols, Devearl Ramsey and Jalon Pipkins, but they are gone, replaced by seven new players: Jacob Groves, Drake Jeffies, Makhi Mitchell and EC Matthews from America, veteran British players Mike Ochereobia and Jamell Anderson and local lad Reyad West.

KEY MAN: Sheffield Sharks' Bennett Koch could be out injured until November. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The only returning players are captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr, explosive guard Prentiss Nixon, reliable three-point shooter and defensive pillar Jordan Ratinho and centre Bennett Koch last year’s player of the year in this correspondent’s opinion, who was forced to sit out the crux of the play-off run last year with a back injury that may sideline him until November.

The turnover in personnel has meant a bit of a shift in the way pre-season has been conducted.

“You can start a bit more on the back foot with getting everyone on the same page, whereas in recent seasons by bringing a lot of players back as we have you can skip some stuff because everyone knows what’s expected of them and they’re comfortable in the surroundings and the playbook is familiar,” explained Lyons.

“So there’s been a bit more drilling into them and it can take a bit more time, but at the same time you have different advantages with new tools and new weapons at your disposal, players may have abilities that you might not have had previously.

STICKING AROUND: Sheffield Sharks have brought back Prentiss Nixon for the 2024-25 Super League Basketball season. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I hope we can get them to gel. Pre-season has been really good, we’ve got better and better each week I think and that’s all you can ask for as a team.”

Being able to conduct a full pre-season at the perfectly-proportioned Canon Medical Arena, where they can dictate court time whenever they want instead of sharing it with recreational badminton players at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, has certainly helped.

“We’ve been able to have a lot more sessions with the team, not just on the court, but we can eat together,” continued Lyons.

“We’ve had guys that have had niggles who we’ve quickly been able to get an MRI for, some proper treatment very quickly - it’s not stopped the injuries obviously but it helps bring them back on the court quicker.

“That all helps when you’re asking players to buy into something new.”

Sharks begin the season with six weeks of Super League Basketball Trophy group-stage action, starting Friday night at Newcastle Eagles and continuing on Sunday at home to Cheshire Phoenix (1pm).

“We were really excited about the fans and the energy inside the building last year so we’re really excited to see that again this year,” said Lyons, whose will be reunited with RJ Eytle-Rock, one of the emerging stars of last year’s Sharks roster who now plies his trade across the Pennines with last year’s Cup winners and play-off finalists.