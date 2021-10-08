Sheffield Sharks: BBL Cup offers extra incentive for Atiba Lyons and Sharks

FOCUSSED: .Sheffield Sharks coach Atiba Lyons Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Atiba Lyons’s side welcome Manchester Giants to Ponds Forge tonight (7.30pm) before heading to Cheshire Phoenix on Sunday (5.30pm).

They will be particularly keen to avenge a surprise opening-night defeat by the Phoenix two weeks ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharks bounced back from that loss with road wins at Glasgow Rocks and Newcastle Eagles to get their campaign up and running.

To beat the Giants – who have Sharks’ former player Callum Jones on their roster again – Sheffield will hope to have American Jonathan Williams firing once again.

Williams missed just two shots in the win at Newcastle last Friday, including shooting a perfect seven from seven on the inside, on his way to 23 points, with six rebounds and four assists.

Williams’ tally included a decisive three inside the last five minutes that overturned a deficit and gave Sheffield the lead for good.

Lyons said of a guard with experience of playing in America, Poland and Belgium: “Jonathan is a versatile combo guard with a great resume in European basketball.

“He is a scorer with the ability to provide for his team-mates.