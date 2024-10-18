Sheffield Sharks coach Atiba Lyons playing waiting game over replacement for Makhi Mitchell
The rookie has been snapped up by the G League affiliate of the Miami Heat, which is one rung below the NBA, in what is a great move for the 24-year-old but one that leaves the Sharks short.
Speaking after their overtime victory over Caledonia Gladiators on Sunday, Lyons said: “I wanted to see how this looked tonight and have a look at what we needed.
“This is only the second time we’ve played together like this. There were a lot of positives, we were missing a big piece like Makhi but we looked strong.”
Sheffield have two busy weekends ahead as they look to progress to the knockout stages of the Super League Basketball Trophy.
They begin tonight (Friday) with a road trip to the Gladiators before welcoming Manchester on Sunday.
The following weekend sees them complete the group stage at home to Newcastle Eagles (Friday) and on the road at Manchester (Sunday).