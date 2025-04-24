Sheffield Sharks coach Atiba Lyons reveals extent of injury to key playmaker Prentiss Nixon

Sheffield Sharks plan to be cautious in how they reintroduce Prentiss Nixon into competitive action with their full focus on the start of the play-offs next week.

Livewire point guard Nixon missed the penultimate weekend of the season with a bruised wrist as Sheffield’s Super League Basketball title challenge faded with a defeat to a London Lions side that went onto seal another championship on Wednesday night.

Nixon, 28 from Illinois, pictured, didn’t even suit up for the game against Caledonia Gladiators on Sunday in which Sharks responded with a victory.

He is a game-time decision for Friday night’s return visit to Caledonia and the regular-season-ending home game with London on Sunday, but the inclination of the Sharks management is to manage his minutes.

Sheffield Sharks' guard Prentiss Nixon.

Head coach Atiba Lyons explained: “He’s just got a little bruise on his wrist, so we’ve got to monitor that. We’ve got to be cautious and make sure he feels good going into the play-offs.

“We’ll try to play him some just to get some rhythm back, but not over-play him.”

The importance of Nixon cannot be overstated. He can be a lightning-rod of a player and will be key to Sheffield’s hopes of going deep in the play-offs. Whether they finish second or third, they will play either Bristol Flyers, Cheshire Phoenix or Surrey 89ers in the quarter-final next week, with the road game likely to be Friday and the home leg on Sunday, May 4.

Lyons admitted they were still getting used to playing without him as the defeat against London evolved into the long trip to Caledonia last weekend, one they won due to a resilience that has pleased the coach all season.

“Caledonia came out hot, we came out a little bit sluggish but I think we did a great job of levelling that out and getting stronger as the game went on,” said Lyons who wants his team to start a lot quicker on Friday.

“Prentiss being out prompted a bit of a change to our style of play, and we’re still figuring it out a little bit.