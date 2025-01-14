Sheffield Sharks coach drops recruitment hint after Super League Basketball title-hopefuls lose star guard to injury

Atiba Lyons has revealed Sheffield Sharks have been forced back into the recruitment market as the trophy-chasers adjust to life without one of their most influential players.

American guard Rodney Chatman III has been ruled out for the foreseeable future after suffering knee ligament damage in a team practice last week.

Admirably, Sharks put that setback to one side by beating Cheshire Phoenix in the Super League Basketball Cup quarter-final on Sunday with Lyons hailing the resilience of the eight players who suited up.

But if they are to build on the promising position they have put themselves in - Cup semi-finals and third in the league - Lyons knows he needs to try and rebuild the squad depth and replicate some of the magic Chatman brought.

Hammer blow: Rodney Chatman III had been one of the signings of the season but his knee injury has rocked Sheffield Sharks.

The 26-year-old October signing was as close to striking gold as it gets with a mid-season acquisition. He was named the league’s player of the month for November and had the third-highest points per game in the league and the third most assists per game.

“He was definitely a great guard for us in how he approached the game, getting his team-mates involved as well as balancing getting his own points,” said Lyons.

“And he fitted into the locker room, it’s a good one to be in, serious and focused but they have a good rapport. Those dynamics are hard to create easily. So it’s a tough one to take, we were playing well with Rodney and everyone enjoyed playing with him.”

Chatman will stay in the country for his rehab with Lyons hoping he may still play some part towards the end of the season in May.

Rodney Chatman III attacks the basket for Sheffield Sharks. (Picture: Adam Bates)

In the meantime, the head coach is torn between letting other players step up to fill the void and trying to replace Chatman.

“We’re trying to figure out what’s best for us now,” said Lyons, who is also without EC Matthews (hamstring) and long-term absentee Bennett Koch (back) and therefore down to nine active players.

“We don’t want to panic sign because we are happy with the guys we have, we want to make sure we give guys a chance to step up.