Sheffield Sharks double boost with new signing and Super League Basketball victory

A victory and a new player made for an enjoyable Friday night for Sheffield Sharks.

The Super League Basketball trophy chasers had been trying to get a player in all week following the knee injury suffered by their creative spark Rodney Chatman III which threatened to derail their bid for silverware.

And although Scottie Lindsey, a 28-year-old shooting guard with vast experience of playing in the NBA G League, was in attendance for Friday’s game at Surrey 89ers, it was only a watching brief as clearance wasn’t obtained in time.

Lindsey said: “I have heard really positive things about the Sharks. The team have had a good start to the season and I’m looking forward to joining up with the squad and helping us succeed.”

Scottie Lindsey #20 playing for the Northwestern Wildcats in the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament has signed for Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He will have seen a defensive arm wrestle at Surrey Sports Centre as Sharks built a 38-26 lead at the half only to see Surrey claw their way back into the game in the third and pull to within two entering the final 10 minutes.

They found themselves four points behind going into the final two and a half minutes but Drake Jeffries scored a lay-up and a tip-dunk to level the scores and Prentiss Nixon snatched a 63-61 victory with a floating jump shot.

Jeffries led the team in scoring with 17 points while Donovan Clay registered a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Clay said: "Surrey is a good team, they came to play, we had to stick it out and we got the win.”